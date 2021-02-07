Sonoma County sports writer, authority on horse racing Howard Senzell dies at 74

Howard Senzell knew his ponies.

For decades, Senzell worked with and wrote about thoroughbred race horses and their trainers, owners and jockeys. Many summers in Santa Rosa, bettors on races at the Sonoma County Fair consulted the recommendations in his daily “Howard’s Picks” column in the Sports section of The Press Democrat.

Senzell, a Santa Rosa resident who also contributed much to the newspaper’s coverage as a freelance high school and college sports correspondent, died Jan. 24. He was 74.

The native of Evansville, Indiana, began writing about horse racing immediately upon earning a degree in journalism from Indiana University. Senzell found his first reporting job with the former Triangle Publications, a media group whose holdings included the Daily Racing Form, the bible of thoroughbred racing fans.

He joined and in time became president of the National Turf Writers Association, founded by the renowned, late sports writer, Joe Hirsch. Senzell traveled the East Coast and beyond, covering races and becoming an authority on the thoroughbred industry and its key players.

Early in the 1970s, he fulfilled a personal dream to live in California. “He always to be out where it was sunny and warm,” said his wife, Kathy Senzell.

He bought a house in the Los Angeles County town of Sierra Madre, located a short drive from the track at Santa Anita Park. He covered races there and at Hollywood Park and Del Mar. He wrote about the greatest horses, trainers, owners and jockeys in the sport.

In 1980, a story led to an introduction to his future partner in life.

“He wrote about a stakes winner my sister owned and trained,” said the former Kathy McCarthy. “He came over to her house to get some information and that’s when I met him.” They married later in 1980.

The Senzells started a family and also a business. They founded a Southern California ranch for the rehabilitation of thoroughbreds that were healing from an injury or surgery or that would benefit from some rest and recreation.

Howard Senzell also managed the careers of horses. “He even named a lot of the young horses,” Kathy Senzell said.

His various roles in or allied with the racing industry allowed him work with leading trainers, owners and breeders, among them Charles Whittingham, Richard Mandella, Neil Drysdale, Allen Paulson and Nelson Bunker Hunt.

Kathy Senzell said she and her husband agreed it was time to sell the ranch when business declined as the racing industry slowed, veterans of the track died off and trainers turned away from sending horses to facilities such as theirs.

The Senzells moved to Santa Rosa about 30 years ago. Through two long stints, Howard Senzell wrote for The Press Democrat as a prep and college sports correspondent and also a horse-racing authority.

“Everyone remembers him from ’Howard’s Picks,’” his wife said. In that column, published on each of the Sonoma County Fair’s race days, Howard Senzell selected what he thought were the three horses that would turn in the fastest times.

In his leisure time, Senzell also savored golf, tennis and softball.

He was forced to cut back on physical activity after he was diagnosed in 2014 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. His long writing career ended in 2017, when difficulty controlling his hands left him unable to continue to write notes and to type.

“He was quite a man,” said his wife of 40 years.

In addition to his wife, Howard Senzell is survived by his children, Jamie Koop of Santa Rosa, Leigh Cardinal of Chico and Justin Senzell of Redding; his sister, Sally Isaacs of Oradell, New Jersey; his brother, Mark Senzell of Evansville, Indiana; and nine grandchildren.

His family suggests memorial donations to the ALS Association, 5701 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610, or online at www.als.org/donate.

