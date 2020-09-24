Sonoma County stagecoaches way back when

Before there were planes, trains and automobiles, stagecoaches ruled the roads.

The predecessor of today’s buses and taxis, the first stagecoach route was recorded in Scotland in 1610 and ran from Edinburgh to Leith.

Stagecoach travel became a popular form of transportation as California grew as a state.

In 1852, Henry Wells and William Fargo founded Wells, Fargo & Co. offering banking and the express delivery of the gold and valuables. This convenience offered opportunities for industrious criminals like the “Poet Highwayman” Charles E. Boles, better known as Black Bart. Bowles held up 29 stagecoaches in Northern California and Oregon including robberies he committed in Sonoma and Mendocino counties in the late 1870s and early 1880s. Known for his genteel ways, the robber left poems behind at the scene of his crimes and never uttered a foul word.

Other long-standing stage routes included the Butterfield Overland Mail Stage which carried passengers and mail from St. Louis to San Francisco, 2,800 miles in just 25 days

In Sonoma County, James P. Clark’s stagecoach took customers from Santa Rosa to Calistoga, Mark West Springs, Guerneville, Forestville, Healdsburg, and Cloverdale.

To accommodate road weary travelers, inns sprang up along the coast that offered a hot meal, a drink and a bed. In Sonoma County former stagecoach stops like the Washoe House in Petaluma and the Melitta Station Inn in Santa Rosa are still standing today.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the early Sonoma County stagecoach lines and overnight stops.