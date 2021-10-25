Sonoma County storm updates: More than 14 inches of rain fell in parts of Sonoma County over 48 hours

A torrent of rain, fueled by what meteorologists described as an “atmospheric river,” wreaked havoc starting Saturday night, worsening throughout the day before easing locally Sunday evening.

Here is the latest:

9:40 a.m.

Sonoma County Public Works continued to update its list of road closures and delays related to the storm Monday morning. Downed trees and flooding were affecting several routes in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Petaluma.

The Monterey office of the National Weather Service also extended the flood warning affecting central Sonoma County to 2 p.m. Monday. The warning afffects southwest Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville and Graton.

Drivers are asked not to pass through flooded roadways, to avoid getting stuck in deep water and requiring rescue.

8:30 a.m.

Scattered showers are expected to pass through the North Bay throughout Monday, but the strongest rains have moved down over Santa Cruz and Monterey, according to the National Weather Service.

“As far as the heavy, heavy rainfall goes, we’re out of the woods on that one,” said Brayden Murdoch, meteorologist.

The rain gauge at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport recorded 7.29 inches of rain over the last 48 hours. Petaluma experienced about 5.64 inches

The Venado rain gauge, as usual, logged the most rainfall, recording 14.26 inches of precipitation during that same period, Murdoch said.

Areas of central Sonoma County will remain under a flood warning through 9 a.m. Monday. Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, Forestville and Graton were all expected to continue to experience flooding.

Wind gust speeds in Sonoma County peaked in the high 50s and 60s, said Sean Miller, meteorologist. A 65 mph gust was logged west of Cloverdale, and 57 mph at Coleman Valley Road.

Mount St. Helena logged a 70 mph gust.

A high surf warning remains in place down the whole Bay Area coast. The storm has prompted a long period swell, meteorologists said, which will continue to cause large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet through Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Monterey office expected to look at historic rainfall later in the day, Murdoch said, to see how the rainfall from the weekend stacks up against years past.

7:50 a.m.

More than 12,000 Sonoma County customers were still without power Monday morning, even as crews from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. worked to restore connections.

The vast majority of those residents affected by outages are in the west county; adjacent broad swaths of Sebastopol, Forestville, Occidental, Camp Meeker and Guerneville accounted for around 11,000 customers. For most of those outages, the utility company did not yet have an estimated time for restoration.

Other smaller outages were also affecting residents in Petaluma and east Santa Rosa, in the Mark West Springs area and south of Trione-Annadel State Park.

7:30 a.m.

More Sonoma County schools announced closures Monday due to flooding, the Sonoma County Office of Education said, after a weekend storm dumped rain across the Bay Area.

The list now includes Forestville Union School District, Harmony Union School District, Reach Charter School, Sebastopol Union School District, and Twin Hills Union School District.

SCOE late Sunday announced closures in Guerneville Elementary School District, Montgomery Elementary School District in Cazadero and Bennet Valley Union School District, though the latter has closed only its K-6 campuses. Its preschools remained open Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.