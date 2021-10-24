Sonoma County storm updates: Toppled trees, power outages, flood watch

A powerful storm unleashed fierce winds and a torrent of rain across the North Bay on Sunday morning, toppling trees and cutting power in scattered locations throughout Sonoma County.

The storm triggered flood warnings, a wind advisory, flash flood watch, high tide advisory and wind advisory for Sunday, with the most severe weather expected between late morning and early afternoon.

9:45 a.m.

A rain gauge near Fetters Hot Springs, north of Sonoma, has recorded 5.86 inches of rain over the past 12 hours, one of the highest readings in Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service.

About 4.5 inches of rain have been recorded in Kenwood, Cloverdale and Oak Ridge east of Sea Ranch.

Santa Rosa rain gauges have measured between 3.5 and 4 inches on average.

9:30 a.m.

A flood watch was issued for the Russian River at Hopland in Mendocino County. The National Weather Service said the rising water could flood Highway 175.

9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued an areal flood warning, signifying a risk of floods that develop gradually in low-lying areas, for southwest Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville and Graton through 11 a.m.

9 a.m.

Wide swaths of west county lost power Sunday morning. An outage started at about 7 a.m. south of Sebastopol, cutting power to nearly 900 homes and businesses. Another began at 7:15 a.m. for nearly 700 PG&E customers, the utility reported.

Track power outages here.

8:30 a.m.

A tree fell on two homes near Guerneville in the area of 10600 Guernewood Road, on the south side of the Russian River, according to the Sonoma County Fire District. No injuries were reported.

8:15 a.m.

A fallen tree blocked Old Redwood Highway just south of Shiloh Road near Windsor.

8 a.m.

North of Santa Rosa, a tow truck responded to a report of a car that had been hit by a falling boulder on Mark West Springs Road near the intersection with Cross Creek Road. No injuries were reported, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

A tow truck is hooked up to a car that was hit by a boulder on Mark West Springs Road near the intersection with Cross Creek Road on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

7:30 a.m.

Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the storm, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. By daybreak, the utility reported an outage affecting nearly 4,000 of its customers near Forestville, and another that had zapped power for more than 1,500 near Occidental.

Reports of fallen trees blocking roads streamed in throughout the night, 911 dispatchers said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for areas recently burned by wildfires the North Bay. The watch is in effect between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Minor flooding was anticipated along Mark West Creek on Sunday afternoon, when the water level was expected to rise to 57.9 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The Russian River was expected to rise to 29 feet on Sunday, below the flood stage of 32 feet, said Cyndi Foreman, a Sonoma County Fire division chief.

4:30 a.m.

Rain gauges had measured well over 3 inches of precipitation in 24 hours in parts of west county by 4:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In Guerneville, a gauge recorded 3.21 inches of rain. Another in the hills east of Fort Ross showed 3.45 inches, and one near Cazadero showed 3.05 inches.

About 2 inches fell in Santa Rosa and about 1.4 fell in Healdsburg.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.