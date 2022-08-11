Sonoma County students get ready to return to the classroom

“Wait. What.” Words on the T-shirt worn by Maria Carrillo High School student Riddhi Mathur sum up what she and others might be thinking: It’s back to school time already? The incoming junior had her school ID photo taken Wednesday during orientation for 10th, 11th and 12th graders. Parents and freshmen had orientation earlier in the week.

Thursday, Aug. 11, marks the first day of classes for Maria Carrillo and all other schools in Santa Rosa City district. Other schools, but not all in the county, are also going back the same day.

For a complete list of start dates for the school year across Sonoma County, click here.