Sonoma County students head back to school

Thousands of Sonoma County’s public K-12 students started the school year Thursday, the vast majority heading to campus for their first full-time in-person learning in 18 months.

Here is a look at happenings around the county:

Sebastopol

Students gather at at welcome rally at West County High School in Sebastopol on the first day of school on Thursday, Aug, 12, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

In Sebastopol, approximately 1,600 students headed to West County High School, the newly consolidated campus combining students from El Molino and Analy high schools.

Students and staff described feeling both happy and nervous.

“I’m so excited,” said Principal Shauna Ferdinandson. Like the rest of the staff, she wore a blue and red tie-dye shirt with “West County” and the numbers “2021, 2022” on it.

A student rushes to get to class at West County High School in Sebastopol on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

“I’m really confident this is going to be a great year.” Ferdinandson said.

Just before the rally on the football field that kicked off the day, sophomores Alexis Alcocer and Carmela Elizarraraz stood near the entrance, about to start their first full day of high school on campus.

“We feel like freshmen,” Elizarraraz said.

– Kaylee Tornay

Santa Rosa

Steele Lane Elementary School

About 370 kids shuffled into Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa, some jumping with excitement and some crying.

One kindergarten student in a yellow Pokémon jacket jumped up and down, cheerfully exclaiming “I’m ready! I’m ready!” before they headed into the building.

As children began settling into their classes and the entryways cleared of parents, Principal Amber Williams gave a sigh of relief.

“Whew, I think I got my steps in already,” Williams said. “That’s was wild!”

Outside the school, Francisco Enriquez gave his 9-year-old daughter a big hug before she joined the large crowd of kids entering the building.

“I feel glad the kids can go back,” Enriquez said. “At the same time I feel a little concerned about the situation going on, so hopefully cases don’t go up. Hopefully kids stay safe, stay healthy, so that way we can get the education they need.”

He said his daughter, Daira, was so excited for the first day that she woke up at 6 a.m. to get ready. He took a picture of her grinning behind her face mask in front of the school sign before she headed off to class.

Daira Enriquez in front of Steele Lane Elementary School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Aug, 12, 2021. (Francisco Enriquez)

The day was marked by reunions too.

“You’re gonna make me cry already,” said Kimi Ogg, a school reading specialist who taught first grade for 17 years, as two girls with braids and bows embraced her in the hallway.

Ogg said she felt the usual first-day-of-school nerves coupled with the awareness of the mounting COVID-19 protocols school teachers and administrators need to enforce to keep students safe.

Williams said they are enforcing face masks, sanitizing frequently and trying to ensure kids stays socially distanced during outside eating periods.

– Alana Minkler

Piner High School

Students during the first day of school at Piner High School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Waiting for school to start at Santa Rosa’s Piner High School, sophomore Elizabeth Ruiz, 15, said she was “nervous and a little bit confused. I know my schedule, I just don’t know my room.”

Donna Meridio, 18, a special education student going into her senior year, said she was excited to come back after so long away from the classroom.

“I’m happy to learn in person and be with other students,” she said.

Her mother, Donna Sanchez, added “I’m excited for her to be back. She’s been missing her peers.”

Freshman students attend an assembly on the first day of school at Piner High School in Santa Rosa on Thursday, August 12, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Principal Stacy Desideri said, as with every first day, there were some “stumbles” but, she said “ so far it's been incredibly positive."

One student forgot his mask, so Desideri quickly ran into the office and brought him two - one to put on and one to keep always in his backpack, she said. "Thank you for coming back," she told sophomore Michael York, 14.

– Kathleen Coates