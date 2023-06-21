The owner of six Subway sandwich franchises in Sonoma County is being sued by the U.S. Department of Labor and accused of wage theft by several former employees. Now he might get the boot from two of his landlords.

John Meza, the embattled Subway franchisee, is facing eviction by the commercial property owners of two of his shops in Petaluma.

Syers Properties, which owns the Plaza South shopping center at the corners of N. McDowell Boulevard and E. Washington Street in Petaluma, and Lakeville Square, which owns a commercial center of the same name on Lakeville Highway near Casa Grande Road, both filed “unlawful detainer” complaints in Sonoma County Superior Court on May 30.

Though the legal actions are unrelated, they were filed within two hours of one another, and have consecutive case numbers.

Together, Syers and Lakeville Square say Subway Real Estate owes them about $50,000 in back rent and fees.

Meza, who lives in Brentwood, and his affiliated companies, Crave Brands LLC and MZS Enterprises LLC, are named as co-defendants in the Lakeville Square complaint, but not the Syers complaint.

Meza and his corporations were targeted in a May 19 federal court injunction obtained by the federal Department of Labor that accused them of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and forbidding them from skirting child employment laws, threatening and retaliating against workers, or obstructing a federal investigation.

That injunction followed a Press Democrat investigation revealing widespread accusations of wage theft, including cases involving teenage employees of his stores.

The recent eviction notices have gone to Subway, considered the tenant of each shop because of the business franchise structure. Franchisees like Meza are subtenants, said Bill Hatcher, the Santa Rosa attorney representing Syers Properties.

Michael Chung, the attorney who represents Subway Real Estate for the law firm Bowman and Brooke, did not respond The Press Democrat’s questions by deadline.

Akki Patel, who is listed as a Subway development agent in one of the complaints, did not return calls.

On May 24, Lakeville Square sent a notice to Subway demanding the company pay rent or surrender occupation of the shop within three days. On May 26, Syers hit the fast-food franchisor with a similar notice, but allowed 30 days.

The Syers complaint includes a detailed financial ledger showing that the rent, property taxes, insurance and “common area maintenance” fees at 221 N. McDowell Blvd. amounted to $3,542.31 per month. Subway/Meza began to fall behind in March 2020, but periodically sent checks to make up some of the gap. Since last Nov. 16, according to the ledger, Syers hasn’t received any revenue from the site — except one check that bounced.

The two landlords are just the latest in a chain of people and organizations aligning in opposition to Meza, who could not be reached for comment.

In March, The Press Democrat reported that multiple former Subway employees in Sonoma County were accusing Meza of failing to pay them wages he owed, and that they were subjected to unsanitary and sometimes dangerous working conditions at his restaurants.

Those employees were mostly Latino, and mostly in their teens. Three of them, all students at San Antonio High School in Petaluma, told The Press Democrat that Meza owed them a total of about $3,800. All three worked at the Lakeville Hwy. restaurant and one of them, Lorenza Tapia, worked at the North McDowell location as well.

Those three teenagers have all filed complaints with the California Labor Commissioner, as have several other former employees who talked to The Press Democrat.

Meza and his companies owe $265,294 in outstanding wages, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The federal agency gave Meza three weeks to submit substantial paperwork from the period of Aug. 1, 2019, through May 19, 2023, including copies of all employees’ earning statements and clock-in and clock-out times, plus all end-of-day gross sales and tip information, itemized among 14 Bay Area restaurant locations.

That 21-day window has closed, but it’s unclear whether Meza fulfilled the obligations.

“Since it’s still in litigation, we can’t discuss the case further,” said Mike Peterson, who works in the Labor Department’s Office of Public Affairs.

Meza owns another Subway franchise in Petaluma, as well as one each in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Cotati, three in Napa, one in Vallejo and four in the East Bay.

Despite the widening accusations, Syers Properties initiated its eviction based solely on the almost $33,000 it is owed by Meza, according to Hatcher, the plaintiff lawyer.

San Francisco-based attorney David Tillotson, who is representing Lakeville Square, told The Press Democrat there were “other breaches of the lease that did not involve payment of rent,” but declined to elaborate. Subway owes Lakeville Square close to $18,000, according to the latter’s legal complaint.

Hatcher said Syers is attempting to work out a deal with Subway that would establish a payment plan of $1,000 a month. Tillotson said he can’t comment on Lakeville Square’s settlement negotiations.

A few days after the federal labor case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in May, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office set up a hotline for county residents to report wage theft: 1-833-88WAGES.

In 2011, Meza was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to 120 days in jail and $163,000 in fines for two felony counts related to tax evasion. He and his wife, Jessica Meza, were accused of failing to pay tax on $800,000 in income, and opening a bank account using fake Social Security numbers to hide earnings.

