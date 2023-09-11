Sonoma County Suicide Prevention Fair offers community support, connections

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

When asked to share what made them happy, the attendees and speakers at Sunday’s Sonoma County Suicide Prevention Resource Fair in downtown Santa Rosa had different answers.

One person talked about music. Others talked about being with friends.

Sean Kelson, 64, a program manager for West County Community Services, shared he derives joy from connecting with others, particularly those who are recovering from trauma. Kelson said he is a trauma survivor himself.

“I’m really inspired and excited about experiences in the peer community and in the recovery community,” he said. “It’s just a joy to be a part of the solution and ... to be in support and work with other folks.”

Those who shared were among roughly 125 people who attended the event, which was put together by Life Worth Living: Sonoma County Suicide Prevention Alliance.

The alliance ― headed by the Sonoma County Behavioral Health Division of the county’s Health Services Department ― gathered 32 organizations in Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa on World Suicide Prevention Day to offer their services in hopes of facilitating connection between community members and among themselves.

The division will host other events throughout September, which is Suicide Prevention Month, such as healing circles and a training on firearms security.

Some of the organizations represented included, the Early Learning Institute, the Veterans Crisis Line, Forestville Skates and the Sonoma County Black Forum.

The Department of Health Services displayed a painted tree, drawn by Santa Rosa artist Dayana Leon, complete with the sun, clouds and roots dug deep into the soil, representing connection. Attendees were asked to write on the painting — using paint pens — what makes them feel happy and connected to their community.

Some words on the painting were “art,” “football,” “love,” “music,” and “familia.”

A DJ played songs such as “Power of Love” from Huey Lewis & The News and “CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake as people browsed the booths, signed up for classes ― such as 4-year-old Wendy Morales whose parents signed her up for Aztec dance lessons ― and received free frozen pops.

Volunteers also presented workshops on advanced care and mind-body skills.

Paco Cano, 57, of Santa Rosa, shared a guide to mediation in Spanish, describing how to practice “respiración suave” or gentle and soft breathing.

“Respire profoundamente and permitiendo que sus ojoes se cierren para quitar la estimulación externa,” he read from a guide into the microphone. “Si usted no está cómodo cerrando los ojos, entonces lleve su mirada al piso.”

In English, he said: “Breathe deeply and allow your eyes to close to remove external stimulation. If you are not comfortable closing your eyes, then bring your gaze to the floor.”

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers and Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey both shared about loved ones who had killed themselves.

Coursey lost his former wife. Rogers her sister.

“That’s something telling that two leaders in the community have experienced this,” Rogers said to a Press Democrat reporter. “Today, it was kind of hard. I miss my sister and today that kind of brought that up for me.”

Rogers said she believes attending events like this resource fair could have helped her.

Coursey and Rogers were each asked during their talks to share what makes them happy.

“What brings me joy is to see all of the booths here,” Rogers said. “To see people giving up their Sunday to educate our community and to let people know that there are resources here and that people don’t have to take their lives.”

“What brings me joy is when the community, when individuals come together to hold each other up,” Coursey said.

Coursey also shared that, according to the California Department of Public Health, each year 73 Sonoma County residents kill themselves. The suicide rate in Sonoma County is 40% higher than the statewide average, he said.

“We’re here to prevent future suicides. We’re here to connect with each other,” Coursey said to the crowd.

“So pick up the phone and call someone. Don’t text. Call,” he added. “And when you ask an acquaintance, ‘How are you doing?’ ... listen to what they say. Look them in the eye. Let them know that you care about how they are doing. That’s real connection.”

