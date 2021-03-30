Sonoma County Superior Court adds another judge

Sonoma County Superior Court added another judge late last week when Gov. Gavin Newsom selected a local court commissioner with prior experience as a prosecutor to fill a vacancy at the courthouse.

Windsor resident Troye Kendall Shaffer, 47, was appointed to the bench on Thursday along with 17 other people selected to serve as superior court judges throughout the state, according to the governor’s office. Each judge will be paid $214,600 annually.

Shaffer, who was sworn in Friday, had been a court commissioner since 2019, according to a prepared statement from Sonoma County Superior Court.

Commissioners perform similar work as judges, though they are typically hired to assist judges and are not elected by voters or appointed by the governor.

“Having lived in Sonoma County and raising my family here, I am truly grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve this amazing community,” Shaffer said in the statement issued by the county superior court.

Shaffer previously had worked as chief deputy district attorney in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2019, though her career at the office began in 2000 as a deputy district attorney.

She holds a law degree from the UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.

“Judge Shaffer possesses high intelligence, excellent command of the law, and her judicial temperament is exemplary,” Sonoma County Presiding Judge Bradford DeMeo said. “Her versatility is a great asset to our court.”

