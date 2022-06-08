Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore looks ahead after Election Day triumph

Over the chorus of cheers and lively notes of a blues band, Supervisor James Gore reveled in his reelection to a third term representing Sonoma County’s 4th District.

Gore had received 75.38% of the 10,674 votes counted in the race by Wednesday, a decisive lead over his opponent, political newcomer Richard “Andy” Springer, who had 24.6%.

The 4th District has 59,725 voters, according to Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters. Thousands more votes remain to counted in the 4th District before the results are certified this month.

But the outcome was clear Tuesday night.

The race, Gore’s first contested election bid as an incumbent, unfolded as the north county grapples to improve its water infrastructure in the face of a continuing drought and address homelessness and rising housing costs.

“It’s different than eight years ago or even four years ago when we were in the middle of fires,” said Gore, 44. “Our community has been through so much together and there’s so much more to do. I have to do politics, I have to run for election to do this work, but we do it for public service.”

The 4th District spans much of northeastern Sonoma County including, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Windsor, the Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley and parts of northern Santa Rosa.

Gore, a Sonoma County native and former Obama administration appointee, relied on his experience helping the county through consecutive disasters, as well as his advocacy for county investments in the Office of Equity and improved emergency response systems.

Springer, a local businessman and pastor who believes in limited government, challenged Gore on his accessibility to constituents and criticized the county for not including more residents and local experts in its efforts to tackle pressing issues like homelessness.

Springer did not make himself available for comment Tuesday night, but said in a written statement that his campaign’s efforts had “energized a much needed conversation about prioritizing our safety, fixing our failing economy, protecting our rights to property and preventing the perpetuated problem on our streets.”

“We have stood tall for the hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs and business owners who have worked patiently and tirelessly to survive the last decade of decisions that continue to threaten the futures of their families and the families of those they employ,” Springer said.

Gore applauded Springer’s participation in local politics.

“He joined because he believed and I honor his campaign and I saw his folks working hard,” Gore said.

Looking ahead, Gore said drought resiliency, fire risk mitigation and next week’s county budget hearings were top priorities.

He also committed to not “placating divisiveness” on the board or playing “high-level politics.”

The Board of Supervisors has struggled to overcome the animosity that surfaced during the county’s redistricting process at the end of 2021.

“I’m going to keep being bold, I’m not going to play politics in my position,” Gore said. “I’m going to be all about progress.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.