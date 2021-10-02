Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore to seek third term in 2022

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore sports a little more gray in his beard than the last time he geared up to run for reelection four years ago, but he comes at the task with much the same verve he brought to his first run for public office in 2014.

And he still talks a mile a minute.

“It’s a calling,” Gore said. “And it’s not about your egos your insecurities, it’s about serving.”

With his current term ending in 2022, Gore, 43, is closing in on eight years representing the 4th District, taking in much of northeastern Sonoma County including Windsor, Healdsburg, the Alexander Valley and Dry Creek Valley.

On Thursday, he announced he will be running for reelection next June.

The heavy issues of the pandemic, wildfires and droughts have been a “gut check,” he said, as he considered whether to run again. But his care for the county’s response to those crises and the fundamentals of the job — “potholes and permits” — has not waned, he said.

Gore noted his team now handles those routine government matters more directly, but he said he stays “close to it.”

Recently his efforts have been focused on vexing countywide issues including the consolidation and funding of local fire districts.

“I’m more effective than I’ve ever been,” Gore said.

He reflected on the course of his career Friday morning over a cup of coffee and cranberry turkey sandwich at Costeaux French Bakery in downtown Healdsburg, his hometown.

Gore’s home, where he and his wife Elizabeth are raising their two children, is just on the outskirts of Healdsburg. Over eight years ago, he and Elizabeth stood at a softball game in Healdsburg and decided to leave their jobs in Washington, D.C., and move to Northern California, he recounted

Gore worked in the nation’s capital for seven years, including three years as an appointee at the Department of Agriculture under President Barack Obama.

In October 2013, about four months after the Gores moved into their current home, then-Supervisor Mike McGuire announced he would be running for state Senate, leaving the 4th District supervisor seat up for grabs.

Gore entered the 4th District race two months later challenging longtime Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge, former Healdsburg Mayor Pete Foppiano and former UPS supervisor and part-time teacher Keith Rhinehart.

“I didn’t anticipate that I was gonna be running that soon,” Gore said. “And it’s not the way that I would have wanted to do it but you don’t get a choice you either step up or you don’t.”

At the time, Gore said, he was considered an outsider. Now a seasoned incumbent, he is entrenched in local politics and statewide leadership roles. He is president of the California State Association of Counties, chair of the Resilient Counties Advisory Board for the National Association of Counties, and serves on numerous other committees.

A devastating run of wildfires, two historic droughts and the COVID-19 pandemic have dominated Gore’s two terms.

When he ran for reelection in 2018, rebuilding after the 2017 fires was a priority for Gore. Today, those issues remain much the same. Gore does not find that disheartening.

“I believe through the actions we have taken and the stuff that is on the horizon, that we are turning the tide,” Gore said. “That we are not just lost in the storm.”

Gore said one major source of pride is the county’s overhaul of its emergency response system. Among his board colleagues, Gore was the most direct and stinging in his appraisal of the county’s failures to warn people in the 2017 firestorm.

“We were grossly underprepared for the new normal,” Gore said in an 2018 interview with The Press Democrat’s Editorial Board. “We should have woken up the world.”

The county has moved to revamp its alert systems, while state aid has helped bolster firefighting numbers during peak fire periods and promote more off-season prevention work.

In partnership with an array of community groups, the county has developed evacuation plans and drills for high-risk areas and put hi-low sirens into action while streamlining its communication with residents, including the elimination of voluntary evacuation notices.

“I would challenge anybody to show me anybody who’s doing it better,” said Gore. “And we changed that from being a huge weakness in 2017 and being caught on our heels.”

A recent Press Democrat survey of 500 registered Sonoma County voters found 72% of respondents feel county officials are more prepared to issue emergency warnings and conduct evacuations than they were several years ago. Those who said the county had not improved its disaster readiness accounted for 15% of respondents, while 12% said they did not know.