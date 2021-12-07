Sonoma County supervisors defend basis for confidential meeting after board member calls it 'bogus'

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors took the rare step of voting to disclose the legal justification for a closed-door meeting on redistricting Nov. 19 in response to criticism from Supervisor Chris Coursey, who has questioned the board’s use of the threat of pending litigation to address public business in secret.

The county’s basis for the contested closed session included social media posts, public comments to supervisors and emails alleging gerrymandering, plus signals from U.S. Department of Justice officials they were paying close attention to redistricting in all jurisdictions, according to Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman.

Pittman did not provide specifics in his public comments. The Press Democrat has requested copies of the reported social media posts, written threats of litigation and related documentation from board members.

Pittman’s description came following the board’s unanimous vote to partly lift the veil on the executive session, with Pittman presenting the county’s justification while withholding details about what took place behind closed doors.

The explanation did not satisfy Coursey, who restated his contention, first made in an interview last week, that the meeting was held under false pretense and that board Chair Lynda Hopkins then accused him, behind closed doors, of manipulating redistricting for his benefit and her loss. Hopkins denies she made such an accusation.

Coursey also pushed back on comments that he was exposing the board to legal risk by discussing closed session, contending he was taking a stand for transparency in county government.

“If I am breaking the law so be it. I don’t think that this is the way that public officials should be operating,” Coursey said.

Coursey was responding to comments from his colleagues, including Supervisor David Rabbitt, who questioned Coursey’s disclosure about executive session to a reporter. “I’m comfortable with why we’re in closed session,” Rabbitt said. “I’m not comfortable with the disclosure of closed-session comments.”

Listing the threats Pittman described, Coursey rejected the idea they had served as the meeting’s basis. “A threat of litigation involves a set of facts,” he said. “I didn’t hear any set of facts in that closed session. A closed session about the threat of litigation includes a proposed corrective action. I did not hear any proposal of a corrective action in that special session. (Pittman) mentioned a Department of Justice letter from September. I do not recall any mention of that letter in that special session.”

Instead, he said, “this was an accusation of conspiracy theories that was made behind closed doors behind the fig leaf of a threat of litigation.”

The dispute has exposed a significant rift between Coursey and Hopkins. Later in Tuesday’s redistricting discussion, Hopkins accused Coursey of seeking to cast her as a “villainess” and said that for a year he had resisted her attempts to build a professional relationship.

“I wish you would respond to my text messages and phone calls, Chris,” Hopkins said, her voice choked with emotion. She suggested the two sit down for a beer. Coursey did not respond to that suggestion in the meeting.

