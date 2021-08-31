Sonoma County supervisors commit to auction sale of Chanate Road property

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday committed to auctioning off the Chanate Road county hospital complex in a unanimous decision marked by minimal discussion.

The county has aimed to sell the 72-acre complex with an eye towards housing development since Sutter Health announced it would be vacating the site for it Mark West Springs Road hospital more than 15 years ago.

Failed negotiations and a successful lawsuit brought by neighbors over an environmental impact study have sunk past potential sales to developers.

The auction, via the site Ten-X, will differ from past attempted sales in key ways: Bidders will not have to share their plans for the site, the largest block of county land up for sale in a generation.

The Board of Supervisors will know only the dollar amount of their offer and identity. Supervisors will able to accept the highest bid or reject all bids.

There are no guarantees the sale will result in new housing.

“In mid-November the bids will be brought to the board and we will be able to make a decision based on all the information that is available at this time,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey whose district includes the complex.

The property will go up for sale on Sept. 7 and interested buyers will have until Nov. 9 to place bids, at which point the county will open sealed bids and hold a virtual public hearing to call for further bids from prospective buyers. The board will then vote to accept the highest bidder or reject all bidders on Nov. 16.

Results from an ongoing county seismic study — the campus sits on the Rodgers Creek Fault — as well as an updated appraisal and other materials will be available for bidders and the public starting on Sept. 7.

