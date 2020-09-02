Sonoma County supervisors hire law firm in legal dispute with sheriff over ballot measure

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday agreed to spend up to $50,000 defending their decision to advance to the November ballot a law enforcement oversight measure that Sheriff Mark Essick has strongly criticized, signaling that passage by voters could spur him to sue the county.

Essick has contended that the measure, which seeks to boost the authority and budget of the county’s law enforcement auditor’s office, would infringe on some of the duties granted to him and his deputies by state law.

The Board of Supervisors’ move to hire San Francisco-based Renne Public Law Group, which specializes in representation of government agencies, is the latest escalation in the board’s public dispute with Essick over the measure.

On Aug. 19, the sheriff filed a petition in Sonoma County Superior Court seeking a judge’s order that would force the county to appoint counsel to represent his department in a potential lawsuit against the county.

That move follows supervisors’ decision to reject Essick’s request to secure such representation during a tense public meeting last month, when Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and Shirlee Zane blocked a four-fifths vote needed to approve the request.

“I don't believe opposing the democratic process is part of the sheriff’s official duties,” Hopkins said at the time. “To me the request appears to be a part of a personal political agenda, not the official duties and the capacity as the sheriff of Sonoma County.”

Essick on Tuesday slammed the board’s decision in early August to advance the ballot measure and its latest move to bolster the county’s legal defense while rejecting his bid to do the same for his department.

“The Board’s decision to place this defective ordinance on the ballot while attempting to silence any dissent through the denial of competent legal counsel undermines my ability to do my job, and demonstrates a total contempt for the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who work so hard to protect and serve our community,” he said via email.

The increasingly tense standoff comes after a series of public conflicts between supervisors and the first-term sheriff. In May, Essick declared unilateral opposition to county health orders and pulled his deputies back from related enforcement duties before reaching a high-stakes agreement days later to return to the fold and restore that enforcement

Last month, Essick posted a video to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page blaming county supervisors for proposed budget cuts he said would impact community safety. The reductions, put forward by Essick to fill a $14 million gap, include the possible elimination of department’s helicopter, Henry 1, and related staff, along with closure of several department substations.

The current conflict centers on the Evelyn Cheatam IOLERO Ordinance, a measure that would give greater independence to the county’s law enforcement watchdog, broaden its scope of internal investigations and access to Sheriff’s Office records while boosting the watchdog’s budget by tying it to a fixed 1% of the Sheriff’s Office budget.

On its last day to do so, the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 7 advanced the measure to the November ballot, over opposition from Essick, who on Aug. 11 appeared before the board to request outside legal counsel for a potential lawsuit challenging the initiative.

The Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff Association, a law enforcement union that represents sheriff’s deputies, also has filed a complaint against the county with the state Public Employee Relations Board, Sonoma County Counsel Bruce Goldstein confirmed Tuesday. That complaint wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.

The county already has outside attorneys dealing with the labor complaint from the union, Goldstein said via email.

A week after the board spiked the sheriff’s bid to seek counsel for up to $50,000, Essick filed the court petition, seeking a judge’s order that would force the county to authorize outside representation immediately.

Essick questioned the fairness of the board’s stance on legal representation. As an elected official, the sheriff has far more unilateral power in the leadership of his agency than other department heads, but the Board of Supervisors still has final say over his budget.

“I think it is ironic and hypocritical of the Board of Supervisors to deny my request to obtain legal advice on a topic that directly impacts my ability to carry out my duties as sheriff, while simultaneously approving the expenditure of $50,000 for themselves to seek counsel on the same topic,” Essick said.

Essick, a 26-year department veteran who was first elected in mid-2018, said he has worked to build trust with the community and is committed to making reforms and improving transparency in a collaborative way. He said he has offered to work with the board to help create an ordinance that would satisfy the state Constitution, as well as government and labor codes.

The Board of Supervisors made its decision Tuesday as part of its consent agenda, which does not involve deliberation. Neither Susan Gorin, the board chair, nor Hopkins, the vice chair, could immediately be reached for comment. Via email, Gorin said there wasn’t much to discuss.

“Litigation is not certain, but information and advice is good,” Gorin said, adding later, “I’m still hopeful that we can avoid litigation in the future between county partners.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.