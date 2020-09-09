Sonoma County supervisors home in on priorities as budget talks heat up

Facing the most difficult part of a budget gap that had hovered under $50 million, Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday inched closer to decisions that could lead to the layoff of more than 30 county employees and cuts to popular public programs.

County leaders have so far managed to reduce a deficit once forecast as high as $47 million to just $15 million through proposed department-level cuts and use of one-time revenue. But that remaining gap won’t be closed without difficult choices for the Board of Supervisors as it seeks to balance the county’s $1.9 billion budget.

“We’ll leave the sausage making for tomorrow,” Supervisor Susan Gorin, the board chair, said Tuesday, referring to hearings starting Wednesday.

Supervisors face initial recommendations from Bratton’s office calling for them to restore about $6 million in cuts to individual departments, which could spare all but 36 of the 118 positions targeted for cuts, resulting in 32 layoffs. But with deficits of $30 million or more projected through the next five years, Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton called for conservative use of the reserves and contingency funds that are often tapped to support board priorities and save high-profile programs.

“With so much uncertainty, now is the time to tighten our belts and remain fiscally prudent,” Bratton said.

The uncertainty, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and related recession, led county officials to postpone budget hearings typically conducted in June to September, giving officials more time to gauge the fallout for the tax revenue that covers jobs and services.

The interval has yielded some positive news, with a deficit smaller than once forecast. But there’s also a reckoning afoot that government funding could be sapped for years, experts and county officials outlined Tuesday in a presentation to the board.

With county unemployment still in the double digits, Sonoma County economist Robert Eyler predicts a county economic recovery in 2023 at the earliest. The effect on the county’s budget will linger for at least a half decade, county finance officials reported, triggering ongoing deficits topping $30 million through 2025.

That gave Supervisor David Rabbitt pause. He took office toward the end of the downturn in public spending triggered by the past recession, when he was on the Petaluma City Council.

“We need a longterm strategy to deal with that,” Rabbitt said. “You can’t live beyond your means. Even if we’re balancing the budget this year, knowing that we have future deficits is problematic.”

The main reserve is underfunded, at $43 million, but the county also has recently received its $149 million settlement payment from PG&E arising from the 2017 wildfires. County staff have recommended supervisors set aside both sources for now, save for $8.5 million in PG&E money that will backfill reserve funds tapped during the 2017 fires.

The board isn’t scheduled to debate the use of PG&E funds until next month, but supervisors could make preliminary allocations this week.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins gained her colleagues’ support for keeping PG&E money on the table in Wednesday’s hearings.

“Otherwise, we’re just going to punt all of the board priorities into the PG&E conversation,” Hopkins said. “We have some things that are really timely issues.”

The board’s Tuesday discussion centered on those priorities, providing a blueprint for what promises to be a high-stakes budget negotiation.

Supervisors signaled interest in expanding the mental health mobile support teams that have been deployed locally for several years in place of a traditional law enforcement response. Some board members also brought up budget increases for the county watchdog overseeing the the Sheriff’s Office and spending tied to the purchase of two hotels to house homeless residents.

Additional priorities included other spending on homeless services and health staffing, emergency management support, food distribution, fire prevention and affordable housing investments.

Departments have already put forward more than $30 million in proposed cuts to address the overall deficit. Along with those cuts is a long list of proposed restorations, but the board has only $14.6 million to address those requests and its priorities, according to staff documents.

The largest single deficit exists at the the Sheriff’s Office, where the $184 million has a $14 million gap. About half of that shortfall exists with general fund money, which the county controls. If the board chooses to restore roughly $5 million, it could stave off cuts that would close the office’s two substations and ground its helicopter program, Henry 1, which alone costs about $1.7 million annually.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent, suggested her top priority was expansion of the mobile mental health support teams. She cited a Press Democrat report on the sheriff’s rising liability insurance payments from civil rights suits, saying the insurance costs, up 46%, to $2.7 million, were concerning.

Supervisor James Gore said few if any alternatives exist for families faced with either calling police and doing nothing for a mentally ill relative.

“I’m a believer in that program, and figuring out how to give it longterm legs,” Gore said.

Gorin, who was missed the first hour of the meeting due to a planned PG&E power shutoff that hit her Oakmont home and neighborhood, said the concurrent crises ‒ the pandemic, homelessness, wildfires ‒ have been a challenge for the county, which started the year locked in a $12 million effort to clear out a nearly 300-person homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

Gorin said the pandemic has overshadowed homelessness but also exacerbated it, complicating the county’s response while exposing “the underbelly of who we are as a community – our vulnerability, our inequality.”

Gorin struck a rueful tone in laying out the board’s challenge this week.

“We do not have the funding we really need, and would really like to provide for our community,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.