Sonoma County supervisors mandate paid sick leave amid coronavirus pandemic

Employers of all sizes with operations outside city limits in Sonoma County must now provide two weeks of paid leave to workers under an expansive local labor safeguard approved unanimously Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance, which covers up to 12,000 employers in unincorporated areas of the county, closes a loophole in federal coronavirus relief legislation that exempted large companies with more than 500 employees.

The move also enriched maximum sick leave benefits for those having to take time off to care for a sick loved one or children displaced from school due to the pandemic.

Combined with the July 7 approval of a similar ordinance by the Santa Rosa City Council, the supervisors’ decision means that two-thirds of the county's 500,000 residents are now covered by local laws granting workers enhanced benefits to care for a sick member of their family or help with a child's education during the pandemic.

Supervisors rejected an exemption sought by the health care industry that representatives said was meant to ensure hospitals would have enough staff to treat a surge of patients. The request was a focus of heavy lobbying by labor advocates opposed to the exemption and health care employers pressing for its passage.

In the end, supervisors said the policy should exempt no private-sector employer, even if it might leave medical facilities short-staffed, as administrators claimed.

“They work long hours in often horrific circumstances,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, referring to hospital workers. “I’m a little bit befuddled by the fact that health care organizations asked us to keep that as an exemption. I have issues with that. It’s assuming the worst in employees that have already shown their best.”

Advocates for the paid sick leave measure, which took effect immediately following the 11:30 a.m. vote, say it’s a key step in shielding employees from having to work while sick and thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19, which threatens to continue its deadly spread through Sonoma County.

Congress passed a similar law in March requiring companies to provide 80 hours of paid leave to workers during the pandemic, but exempted companies with 500 or more workers. The federal law aims to protect people sick with COVID-19, those caring for people sick with COVID-19, or people who need to care for a child whose school is operating remotely due to the pandemic.

Like that federal law, the Sonoma County ordinance is set to expire Dec. 31, but it can be extended.

Supervisors have signaled their support for such a measure as far back as mid June, and as recently as Aug. 6 had approved the basic shape of an ordinance that applies to companies doing business in unincorporated Sonoma County. It covers up to 12,000 businesses, including 275 that have at least 500 employees nationwide. Among them, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, west county winemaker Korbel and the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.

The Sonoma County ordinance requires all employers pay up to $511 per day for employees who take advantage of the leave, regardless of the reason, for a maximum two-week benefit of $5,110. Previously, under federal law, there was a $200 per day cap if the leave was taken to care for a child or other loved one.

Despite opposition from business interests, including the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, the increased cap was a key provision for supervisors during a wide-ranging discussion on the topic Aug. 6.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who has three young children, provided a rousing call to action that eventually proved persuasive.

“The sudden loss of child care is an emergency,” she said during the Aug. 6 meeting.

When supervisors declined Tuesday to exempt the health care industry from the requirement to provide leave to employees caring for children or loved ones, working moms were again a key consideration.

“It’s the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote,” said Maddy Hirshfield, political director for the North Bay Labor Council, which helped spearhead the measure. “Let’s remember that 70% of health care workers are women, and women are often the caregivers.”

The highly specific exemption sought by hospital officials would have applied only in cases where workers sought time off to care for children or elderly loved ones, and only in cases where hospital leaders would attest to having an “operational need” so strong that any time off would hinder the hospital’s ability to provide adequate care.

For Hopkins, it came down to a question of fairness, particularly for a profession that has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

“We can’t talk about them on one hand as heroes, and then not treat them like we treat other workers,” Hopkins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.