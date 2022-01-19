Sonoma County supervisors meet on latest COVID-19 health order

A week into Sonoma County’s latest COVID-19 health order banning large gatherings, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is holding a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the restrictions, the supporting data and the process for issuing future health orders.

Watch the meeting at bit.ly/35apypD.

Sonoma County health officials issued a 30-day ban on large public indoor and outdoor gatherings on Jan. 10. Health officials also issued an appeal for Sonoma County residents to avoid leaving their homes except to go to work or school or for other necessary trips, such as the grocery store or the doctor’s office.

During a county COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, public health officials said an average of more than 1,250 people a day are now testing positive for the coronavirus. A month ago, the county was averaging about 90 cases a day, according to Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

Official rates are likely an “underestimate,” said Mase, in part because many people are taking antigen tests, which are not counted in the official county case rates.

The official number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County has skyrocketed to 18,415 since late December, a tenfold increase since Christmas and four times the number of active infections during the peak of last year’s winter surge.