Sonoma County supervisors’ meeting on Ag Pass system gets testy

Tuesday’s special session of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ meeting began with a large, boisterous farmworker rally outside the county administration building, and later included a string of racist Zoom bombs.

It ended 4½ hours after it started with many confused looks, a testy exchange between supervisors Chris Coursey and Lynda Hopkins, and a split vote to clarify the existing Agricultural Access Verification Program to give the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office discretion over whether to allow workers to harvest crops, including grapes, in areas under evacuation order.

“If first responders deem it to be safe, it’s safe,” Supervisor David Rabbitt said in debating the topic.

The debate exposed confusion over what exactly last year’s resolution mandates.

The supervisors specifically voted in 2022 to exclude harvest from the list of “critical agricultural activities.” But the resolution also gives the Sheriff’s Office latitude in interpreting that and other aspects of the program.

Coursey and Supervisor Susan Gorin wanted to stick with the existing Ag Pass ordinance, and to keep the harvest prohibition out of Sheriff’s Office discretion. Rabbitt and Supervisor James Gore were in favor of including harvest in allowable activities.

Hopkins wound up being the swing vote, and she said she trusts Sheriff Eddie Engram to evaluate emergency situations fairly.

The discussion of the Ag Pass program reopened a debate that raged through much of 2022, pitting agricultural interests against farmworker advocates.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from county department heads that the Ag Pass program has not been widely embraced. Only 168 people had applied for passes — property owners, managers and full-time agricultural and dairy workers are eligible — with 103 of those applications being approved. That represents a tiny fraction of the county’s estimated 6,000 full-time ag workers.

Another problem with the alternative Ag Pass resolution that came before the board Tuesday: It has not been evaluated for racial equity, a fact that alarmed Alegria De La Cruz, director of the county’s Office of Equity.

About 80 farmworkers and their supporters rallied outside the county administration building before Tuesday’s meeting, listening to speeches, then carrying signs in an elongated circle while a band played upbeat music. The rally was organized by North Bay Jobs With Justice.

Inside the board’s chambers, more than two dozen people lined up to offer comment. All of them, including several health professionals, supported farmworker safety. Another dozen or so people spoke through a Zoom feed.

As they described the hardships faced by agricultural workers and the low pay they receive in return, many of their comments boiled down to one argument: The Sheriff’s Office is not the right authority to administer the access program, because the largely immigrant community that handles most ag work does not trust that agency.

The session was marred by four or five racist messages made over Zoom, before Coursey cut short the public comment period.

It was at least the third Sonoma County public meeting to be hit with Zoom bombs in the past week.

This is a developing story. Check back Wednesday for updates.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.