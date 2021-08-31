Sonoma County supervisors poised to put Chanate Road property up for auction

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is poised to advance an auction sale of the Chanate Road hospital complex, the latest and perhaps final attempt in the county’s troubled, four-year effort to offload the mostly abandoned campus in northeast Santa Rosa.

On Tuesday, county staff will ask the board to approve putting the nearly 72-acre property up for sale via Ten-X, an online real estate auction platform.

That option, favoring the highest bidder, with few other conditions, is the sole path now envisioned by the county, which since 2017 has floundered in its bid to unload the campus for housing development.

The embattled process has been clouded by a successful lawsuit from neighbors that unwound the first sale and the dropout of subsequent would-be developers.

Taxpayer costs have mounted over the years as vandals and squatters beset the abandoned community hospital, and Santa Rosa voters last year ousted an incumbent supervisor, Shirlee Zane, in a race fueled by her record championing the site’s sale for housing development.

Her successor, Chris Coursey, who campaigned on a call for greater transparency from the county and more involvement of constituents, said he supports the sale. He said an auction was not that different from past attempts to unload the property.

“It’s just an alternate way of getting to the end, of actually getting it sold,” Coursey said.

But the auction differs in key ways: Bidders will not have to share their plans for the site, the largest block of county land up for sale in a generation.

The Board of Supervisors will know only the dollar amount of their offer and identity. Supervisors will able to accept the highest bid or reject all bids.

There are no guarantees the sale will result in new housing.

Oversight of any future project will fall to Santa Rosa, where the property sits, county leaders said Monday.

“Ultimately what’s going to be built there is going to be vetted through city processes and multiple public hearings undoubtedly,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, the board chair, said the city will have a “heavy hand” in overseeing the property’s fate. Any project will likely have to undergo extensive environmental study ordered by the city, she said.

But the city has not been included in discussions regarding the county’s move to auction off the property, Coursey shared in an interview on Monday. He did not suggest that was problematic.

“I think the city is aware that the county is trying to sell this property,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll be getting inquiries from potential buyers.”

The campus, which also includes the county morgue, public health lab and other offices, has been eyed for redevelopment for more than 15 years, since Sutter Health signaled it would relocate to a new Mark West Springs Road hospital, opened in 2014.

A 2017 exclusive deal with local developer Bill Gallaher to build housing at the complex was sunk after neighbors of the site sued the county for not conducting an environmental study on the impacts of housing development.

Gallaher’s proposal, for up to $11.5 million, envisioned as many as 870 housing units including 260 units for seniors and 162 affordable units, as well as amenities including a grocery store, amphitheater and dog park.

After it was sued by neighbors and lost in court, the county backed away from any direct mandate tied to housing or any other type of redevelopment. Still, housing developers lined up in subsequent bidding.

They included City Ventures, an Irvine-based real estate firm that bid $6.5 million, local developer Bruce Codding, whose Paulin Pavilion Investors group bid $5 million, Newport Beach-based Village Partners which walked away in 2020 from a tentative agreement to buy the property for $8 million and Gallaher’s Oakmont Senior Living, which offered $4.24 million.

Gallaher dropped out of the running for the property last fall, according to county officials.

Meanwhile, county costs for security and maintenance for the site continue to rise. They reached $768,000 for the period between July 2018 and June 2019.

“From the county’s perspective we have a liability more so than an asset in that we have carrying cost each and every month,” Rabbitt said. “We need to dispose of it.”

If the board does vote to authorize the auction on Tuesday, bidding will open from Sept. 7 until Nov. 9 when the county will open sealed bids and hold a virtual public hearing to call for further bids from prospective buyers. The board will then vote to accept the highest bidder or reject all bidders on Nov. 16.

Results from an ongoing county seismic study — the campus sits on the Rodgers Creek Fault — as well as an updated appraisal and other materials will be available for bidders and the public starting on Sept. 7, Coursey said.

On the board’s lineup for Tuesday, the sale was slotted on the consent agenda, typically reserved for routine business items that garner little public attention.

“We’ve talked about it ad nauseam,” Rabbitt said.

Coursey said he’ll request the item be pulled from the consent agenda to speak on it. Hopkins said she expected as much.

“I will certainly be looking to Supervisor Coursey, who represents the area, and I understand he has been hearing directly from constituents on this,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.