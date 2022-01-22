Sonoma County supervisors return to online meetings amid omicron surge

When the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors convenes for its second regular meeting of the year on Tuesday, its members won’t be meeting in person as they have for the past several months

Instead, in light of the county’s health order, the board will meet online.

The decision, made Friday, comes as the county is mid-way through the second week of its health order limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings and encouraging people to stay home as much as possible.

“Throughout this pandemic you want to model behavior you’re asking for,” said Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore.

The 30-day ban on indoor gatherings of more than 50 people and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more took effect on Jan. 12. It is aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant and easing the impact on local hospitals.

In response to the order, County Administrator Sheryl Bratton advised department heads to have as many county employees work from home as possible, Gore said.

The discussion then turned to how the board should handle its own in-person meeting. Bratton had expressed concern about what staff would do if a crowd of 50 people or more showed up to comment at Tuesday’s meeting, Gore said.

That has not been the case since at least the end of August 2021, when The Press Democrat resumed attending the meetings in-person.

While there have been crowds of protesters outside the county administration headquarters in Santa Rosa at times, only a handful of people at most have shown up for in-person comments.

The concern about a large gathering of commentators was precautionary, Gore clarified.

“You always have to manage for the scenario that a lot of people do come in for an issue,” Gore said.

The board is preparing for a packed agenda on Tuesday, with high-profile issues on deck including consolidation of local fire agencies, an annual report from the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach and consideration of future plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center.

In May 2021, the board returned from virtual meetings to a hybrid in-person model that allowed county employees to participate via Zoom with the supervisors gathered together, masked at the county’s administration building. The hybrid model also allowed members of the public to comment via phone, Zoom or in-person.

Upon re-evaluating its meeting format this week, the county first decided to close the meeting for in-person public comment and only allowing public comment via Zoom or phone. That decision was reflected in a note on a version of the board’s meeting agenda that has since been updated.

The county’s plan evolved amid Press Democrat inquiries about plans for press access to the meetings, which when held in person allow for routine coverage of all but closed-door discussions by supervisors.

The board planned to allow The Press Democrat that same access, but County Counsel Robert Pittman advised against it over concerns the county could be sued for allowing a reporter in and no one else.

Meeting entirely online “was the cleanest way” to navigate those concerns, Gore said.

The board is expected to return to its hybrid in-person model for its following meeting on Feb. 1.

“Supervisors want to meet whenever possible instead of going back to the days of virtual,” Gore said.

