Sonoma County supervisors seek more input before earmarking PG&E wildfire settlement funds

Residents are encouraged to provide input by emailing PGECommunityInput@sonoma-county.org between now and Sept. 4.

Sonoma County Supervisors on Tuesday put off major decisions about how the county would spend nearly $150 million in wildfire settlement money, opting to collect public input in the coming weeks before weighing in at the start of October.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting marked a first public discussion among supervisors since the county received its $149.3 million payment in June from PG&E, the nation’s largest utility, which was found responsible for deadly fires in 2017 and 2018 and recently emerged from bankruptcy.

But Supervisor Susan Gorin, who lost her home in the October 2017 Nuns fire, said the discussion couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the county, beset by a litany of crises, confronts yet another. And the amount of money available, she said, won’t fully satisfy any of the county’s needs.

Nearly three years after a firestorm enveloped large swaths of Sonoma County, killing 24 people and burning 5,300 homes to the ground, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed at least 50 Sonoma County residents, left tens of thousands jobless and left a hole in the county budget that could require dozens of layoffs.

County officials estimate the 2017 fires dealt a $244.3 million blow to the county’s coffers, including $111.5 million in damage to roads. But it also damaged the community’s psyche. Even amid efforts to stay Sonoma Strong, there are residents, Gorin said, who haven’t rebuilt because they don’t feel safe.

Gorin, fighting back tears, sought to put the board’s discussion in perspective.

“We can’t underestimate the emotional trauma and the impact of those nights — the devastation,” said Gorin, who has not yet rebuilt her home. “We’ve gone through trauma after trauma after trauma — the floods, the power shutdowns. And now, we have a community still in trauma.”

Although some residents latched onto the current crisis as a call to immediate action to protect workers and renters, board members preferred to collect more community feedback — through early September — before revisiting the topic Oct. 6.

Charlotte Borg, a former Sonoma State University student who lost her home in the 2017 fires, said her family is down to one income, and the bills are piling up. With her voice cracking during public comment, she asked supervisors to fund rent or housing relief measures soon.

“Our community is in crisis again, and this money provides a unique opportunity to provide humanitarian aid,” said Borg, who had to pause twice while delivering her message. “The community is hurting, both from past disasters and this new trauma of the pandemic.”

Sonoma County’s cash windfall comes after years of legal wrangling, starting when the county filed a civil lawsuit against PG&E in Sonoma County Superior Court on Feb. 26, 2018.

Sonoma County and eight other government entities, including Santa Rosa, would agree to a $1 billion settlement, including Sonoma County’s share — $149.3 million, which represents just 61% of its total estimated damages from the fire, according to county documentation.

County officials estimate the county suffered $111.5 million in road damage, lost $86 million in staff time and uncollected tax revenue and spent $26.8 million on the response out of pocket.

This year, the county faces a $45.7 million budget deficit, the largest in the county since the Great Recession.

Reflecting on unfunded expenses from 2017, and massive costs the county is currently facing as it responds to a once-in-100 years pandemic, Gorin laid out the importance of a calculated process.

“Whatever we allocate, the needs will be greater,” she said. “We need to be very deliberate about the investments we make in the community, because this is it, these are one-time funds.”

