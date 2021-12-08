Sonoma County supervisors settle on map that splits northern Santa Rosa, maintains Rohnert Park divide

After a torturous, politicized process, a divided Sonoma County Board of Supervisors settled on a new map for its five districts that enacts one big change — adding Roseland and Moorland, two predominantly Latino neighborhoods, into a district with much of the rest of Santa Rosa.

For more a decade or more, that part of the city’s southwest quadrant has been a shirttail on the sprawling 5th District that reaches out to the coast, taking in rural communities with little in common with southwest Santa Rosa.

Adding it into a district with most of the city, the 3rd District, was a key goal at the outset for equity advocates, including those on the county’s appointed Advisory Redistricting Commission. Supervisors formed the panel to redress long-standing political disparities compounded by district maps of the past.

But supervisors ultimately sidestepped that panel’s map and accomplished the Roseland and Moorland move in a far different way, sparking a feud between at least two board members and unleashing public criticism that swelled again at Tuesday’s meeting

The final changes made by the board in its more than three-hour discussion divided northern Santa Rosa into three districts — the 5th, 4th and 1st — a move opposed by some city leaders who say it could weaken the political potency of the county’s largest city.

Supervisor Chris Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor and the 3rd District incumbent, remained the lone voice on the board opposed to the latest map. He argued Tuesday that by breaking up northern Santa Rosa to include Roseland and Moorland, the supervisors diluted what the the redistricting commission “was trying to do.”

The board’s new preferred map rejects other shifts put forward by the 19-member panel, including its most dramatic — moving the entirety of Rohnert Park, the county’s third largest city with a population of more than 44,000, into the 5th District. Represented today by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, the largely rural district encompasses west county and the entire Sonoma Coast.

The board scuttled that proposal for Rohnert Park last week, reversing an initial move to advance the commission’s map. The same Nov. 29 meeting saw the board advance a new map that had only been put forward by the county less than two hours before, raising hackles among critics who say the board may have violated the Brown Act, the state law requiring local governments to conduct public business in public.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to advance a map with new political lines for the county’s five districts. Its formal adoption is scheduled for the Dec. 14 board meeting. (Sonoma County)

In the map that emerged from Tuesday’s meeting, Hopkins’ district picked up more of northwest Santa Rosa. Supervisors used the railroad line that parallels Highway 101 on its west side to divide much of the city north of Highway 12.

Rohnert Park meanwhile is poised to end redistricting as it entered it, with the majority of the city in District 3 but the neighborhoods west of Highway 101 in District 2, represented today by Supervisor David Rabbitt.

“We had an opportunity and I think we missed it,” Coursey said before the board’s vote Tuesday, breaking from the rest of his colleagues. They celebrated the impending conclusion of what most characterized as a difficult but ultimately successful road to a new map for the next decade.

The step is required by state and federal law every 10 years to achieve population balance documented by the nation’s decennial census.

The supervisors are poised to formally adopt the map next Tuesday, one day before the state’s Dec. 15 deadline. Any major changes appear unlikely to impossible given that timeline, which requires the final map to be posted online for at least three days before it goes to the state.

Coursey faulted his colleagues for not adopting the proposal put forward by the Advisory Redistricting Committee, which he said had followed an extensive process to garner public input. But Hopkins, before voting, read from some of the commission’s themes, which included a unified coast, keeping Forestville, Guerneville and Monte Rio together, and the change to bring Roseland and Moorland further into Santa Rosa’s political fold.

“This has not been an easy process but it has been a necessary process,” she said.

Hopkins led board opposition against Rohnert Park’s inclusion in District 5. The commission had considered drawing a map with Rohnert Park unified in a single district as another key goal.

But Hopkins said the panel hadn’t had time to collect feedback on that change, and she noted the widespread pushback, from Rohnert Park officials and west county residents, since the commission published its map on Oct. 25.