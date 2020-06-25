Sonoma County supervisors to review proposed changes to law enforcement watchdog IOLERO

Two Sonoma County supervisors were named Tuesday to lead community conversations about police oversight and reform, including the review of a proposed ordinance that would expand the authority and funding of the county law enforcement auditor’s office.

Board Chair Susan Gorin and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins will sit on the two-person committee approved Tuesday. Gorin pledged to form the new committee earlier this month during a press conference with mayors of the county’s nine cities, local police chiefs and Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick. The gathering was intended as a unified show of support for recent local and nationwide protests demanding community-led police reform, demonstrations incited by the deaths of numerous Black people at the hands of officers across the country.

The proposed ordinance, crafted last fall by a group of local community members and the county’s former law enforcement watchdog, Jerry Threet, builds on previous recommendations Threet made to county supervisors before he stepped down from his role in February 2019, citing health issues.

Threet’s group failed to get enough signatures to place the measure on the 2020 ballot after the impacts of the local shelter-in-place led to the suspension of its signature-gathering campaign in mid-March, nearly two months before the May 11 deadline to qualify the initiative for the ballot.

Supervisors could independently adopt some or all of the elements of the measure or choose to put the item before voters themselves. Gorin cautioned the second option would be difficult to execute in time to add a measure on the 2020 ballot.

“It’s my hope that . . . we can develop a strong ordinance the board would feel comfortable and supportive in passing without putting it on the ballot, which is very expensive,” Gorin said. “We frankly don’t have the runway, the time, to thoughtfully consider this and place it on the ballot by early August.“

If adopted, the proposed changes would increase the budget for the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, which audits complaints against the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and makes recommendations on law enforcement policies. The agency’s budget would be set at 1% of the Sheriff’s Office’s annual budget under the proposal, which would also give IOLERO the authority to contact witnesses and complainants involved in allegations of deputy misconduct, among other changes.

Karlene Navarro, the county’s current law enforcement auditor, did not speak during the board’s discussion and did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The law enforcement auditor’s office was created in 2015 by the Board of Supervisors in response to mounting public pressure over the shooting of Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old who was shot by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who mistook the boy’s realistic-looking BB gun for a real assault rifle.

“The department has struggled because it has been under-resourced and understaffed and it was given grand goals without the real tools that it needed to accomplish those goals,” Hopkins said Tuesday. “So, I see this moment, as we are reckoning with systemic racism across the country, as an opportunity to dive even further into change here locally.”

Supervisors also unanimously agreed to back Assembly Bill 1185, which like the local proposed ordinance, would arm county law enforcement oversight boards throughout the state with the ability to issue subpoenas.

Essick challenged the subpoena component of the local proposed ordinance as being unconstitutional back in October, though Threet disagreed with his assessment.

In an interview Tuesday, Essick said he still has concerns over the legality of giving IOLERO the power to subpoena witnesses during its audits. But he felt encouraged by the creation of the two-person Board of Supervisors committee and their commitment to examine Threet’s proposed measure and other police reforms.

“I’m optimistic, hopeful and want to be engaged in the process to see what the outcome is,” Essick said.

During the meeting, Threet urged the board to make any legal analysis suggesting the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional part of the public discourse.

“The legal analysis suggesting that some provisions of the proposed ordinances are not legal or not constitutional should be made entirely in public, in detail, so it can be vetted and reviewed, as it is clear to me that the reasoning supporting these statements is erroneous,” Threet said.

Hopkins emphasized a need to make supervisors’ review of the proposed ordinance and other police reforms inclusive of the community’s voice.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Advocates for a ballot initiative that would have bolstered the funding and power of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach were forced to suspend their signature-gathering campaign in mid-March, nearly two months before the May 11 deadline to qualify the initiative for the ballot, following shelter-in-place orders imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This story has been modified from a print version published on June 24, 2020, to include that information.