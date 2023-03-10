A plan to expedite washout repairs to Moscow Road in Monte Rio is scheduled for a vote of the Sonoma County supervisors next week, even as the county is once again pummeled by an atmospheric river.

Supervisors will vote on whether to advance $1.5 million in county funds to repair a washout caused by severe storms and flooding in January.

County officials said waiting for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to kick down the necessary funds is not an option at Moscow Road, which suffered a similar washout four years ago, during severe flooding in the west county in 2019.

The two washouts have created serious roadway access issues to residents along and near Moscow Road, including the more than 250 people who live in the Villa Grande community.

Johannes Hoevertsz, the county’s director of public infrastructure, said that while Moscow Road is on track for repairs this summer, the current atmospheric river and severe weather yet to come could cause more road damage.

“If we get this then that’s good for Moscow Road,” Hoevertsz said. “The only concern that I have is that with the rain that's coming now, what's going to be the next (roadway) failure?”

Hoevertsz said there is also a chance that this weekend’s storm could further erode the Moscow Road washout.

Storms and flooding in early January caused powerful river flows that brought down a large redwood tree on the shoulder of Moscow Road closest to the river. That, in turn, caused the roadway shoulder to erode, creating a one-lane washout on a section of the road closest to the river.

Residents of Moscow Road and the Villa Grande community held a public forum last Saturday, inviting Hoevertsz and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district encompasses the west county, and calling on them to spearhead repairs. The meeting drew more about 160 residents, Hoevertsz said.

With a section of Moscow Road, near Casini Ranch Family Campground, washed out by flooding in 2019, residents have raised concerns about access in the area. The width of the road at the newest washout has been reduced to about 10 feet, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass.

Kyla Brooke, president of the Friends of Villa Grande, a nonprofit neighborhood association, said she hopes county supervisors will recognize the need for urgent repairs at Moscow Road and approve the funding Tuesday.

“It’s my hope that all the (supervisors) recognizes that we are Sonoma Strong and all in this together and that emergencies happen,” she said. “We’re looking at approximately $1.5 million … and while I understand that that's some money, it is a relatively small amount that's necessary to bring back some normalcy for this community.”

The resolution going before county supervisors Tuesday would allow Hoevertsz to start design and construction of the damage caused by the 2023 storm in advance of receiving FEMA approval for public assistance.

If approved, the county would initiate design and environmental work for the 2023 site repairs, with the goal of issuing bids and awarding a contract for repair of the 2019 and 2023 sites this summer. FEMA funds have already been approved for the 2019 site.

Officials said the county has been affected by eight federally declared disasters since Jan. 1, 2017. The total costs of repairing local transportation infrastructure caused by these disasters is estimated at $100 million.

County funds to repair Moscow Road are expected to come from an intradepartmental revolving credit line between the county waste and the county roads divisions. Hoevertsz proposes borrowing $3.5 million to repair both Moscow Road washouts.

