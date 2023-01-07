Sonoma County emergency officials have opened a community support center at Fort Ross State Historic Park to provide aid to storm-affected residents on the hard-hit coast.

Though not an overnight shelter, the county-run support center offers a place for residents to charge electronics and obtain comfort kits with items like blankets, snacks and water.

Thousands of people in Sonoma County remain without power — some already for days — due to a powerful storm that pummeled the region beginning Wednesday and brought down hundreds of drought-stressed trees, many of which brought power lines with them. The Sonoma coast and west Sonoma County were impacted the most.

Residents in some of the remotest areas have projected restoration dates as late as Thursday or Friday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., and at least two more storms, including one bringing high winds Saturday afternoon, are on the way.

The support center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

An emergency evacuation shelter is operating in the Kraft Building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Check-in is at Gate 4, 921 Brookdale Ave.

