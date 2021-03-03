Sonoma County surpasses 300 COVID-19 deaths

More than 300 Sonoma County residents have died of complications of the coronavirus, even as the pandemic begins to wane with confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths all on the decline.

Earlier this week, county officials reported the latest three deaths, bringing the total death toll to 301. The three fatalities, which occurred Feb. 16, 21 and 22, included a woman over 64 who lived in a residential care facility for the elderly.

That was the first COVID-19 death of a resident in a senior care home reported since Feb 11. Of the 301 deaths, 167 are among residents of skilled nursing and residential care homes, though deaths in congregate care settings have also been declining dramatically.

The two other recent deaths included a man over 64 who died Feb. 21 and a man between 18 and 49 who died Feb. 22. Both died in local hospitals. The county does not release more detailed information about the deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining since the winter surge, which officially infected 13,789 local residents in December and January. That’s nearly 50% of the 28,185 confirmed cases since the pandemic started in March of last year.

According to state data, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sonoma County have fallen to 22, with 10 of these patients receiving intensive care treatment. In early January, there were as many as 110 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and the number of coronavirus patients in ICU reached as high as 26.

