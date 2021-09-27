Sonoma County switching to 10-digit dialing system

Get your dialing fingers ready Sonoma – they’re about to get a little busier.

That’s because beginning Oct. 24 some California area codes – including Sonoma County’s – will be moving to a 10-digit dialing system.

To complete all local calls, callers will need to dial the area code – for example, 707 — followed by the telephone number. Unlike previously, the area code and the seven-digit phone number must be dialed regardless of whether it is a local or long-distance call.

According to Verizon.com, the reason for the change has to do with a new three-digit number used to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. That number, 988, is also a working three-digit prefix within many area codes across the country, and will only reach the crisis lifeline if those area codes adopt a 10-digit dialing system.

After Oct. 24, failing to dial the full 10 digits will result in a recording informing the caller that their call cannot be completed as dialed.

Under the new system, telephone numbers will remain the same and it will have no effect on charges. Callers will continue to dial 1 before the area code for long-distance calls.

Other emergency services, such as 911, can still be reached with their three-digit code. From now to Oct. 24, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255).