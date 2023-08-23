Sonoma County officials Tuesday took a first concrete step toward changing rent control rules for the unincorporated county’s mobile home parks, following in the footsteps of neighboring jurisdictions that have moved to restrict rent increases in an effort to preserve one of the few options left for affordable housing.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put a moratorium on rent hikes for mobile home spaces while county staff look into crafting an update to the decades-old ordinance.

While the move does nothing to change the law in itself, supervisors expressed support for that eventual goal.

The moratorium, in place until Feb. 29, 2024 -- yes, next year is a Leap Year -- is meant to “prevent an undue rush on rent increases on mobile home spaces before the effective date of future amendments,” a staff report said.

The unincorporated county is home to almost 70 parks and more than 2,000 mobile home spaces. A change would be a big victory for residents and affordable housing advocates who have pushed for the recent wave of amendments across the region, including in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Petaluma and likely next Sebastopol in an effort to protect the many vulnerable mobile home dwellers.

“Over the past 10 years, the allowed rent increases in my mobile home park have surpassed the increases in my Social Security disability,” Susan Mills, a Sonoma County mobile home resident who had to retire early because of an injury, said at the Aug. 15 board of supervisors meeting.

“I can attest that myself and many of my fellow neighbors find ourselves having to choose between paying space rent, eating or buying medications. This is not a lie, nor is it an exaggeration. I hope you will vote in favor of lowering the rent.”

Rent on the land below residents’ mobile homes in Sonoma County is tied to 100% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the measure of prices for goods and services, with a 6% cap.

Nearby cities have shifted to caps of between 70% and 75% of the CPI with a 4% maximum. Rohnert Park already had a comparable limit in place.

An update to the ordinance came up at last week’s board of supervisors’ meeting during a discussion of policy options to preserve tenant protections and affordable housing post-pandemic-era safeguards.

“We must apply the difficult lessons learned during the pandemic and prior disasters to build a proactive policy package that will stabilize Sonoma County, protect our residents during this long-standing housing crisis, and ensure our housing stock is accessible,” a letter sent by a coalition of local labor, housing and community advocacy organizations said.

The group proposed new mobile home rent regulations as one of three suggested priorities.

“Mobile homes are the last naturally existing affordable housing within Sonoma County. For many, this form of housing is the only hope of continued protective housing within our community.”

“I think it’s natural that mobile homes be brought into the conversation,” supervisors board chairman Chris Coursey said in an interview Monday. “We often talk about needing to build more housing, but we also have to preserve the housing that we have and prevent people from losing the housing that they have.”

The laws also have drawn staunch opposition from mobile home park owners who say regulations are rushed, unreasonable and prevent the ability to keep up with their own rising costs of maintaining the communities.

During public comment Tuesday, Saulo Londoño, the regional representative for the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association, a trade group, told supervisors that stricter rent regulations were a “direct attack on (park owners’) ability to continue to provide affordable housing” that would have “unintended consequences for decades to come.”

“This is creating an unstable relationship between cities and business owners,” said. “This is not the direction the county should move in.”

Where tighter rent control has recently passed, some owners have moved to convert park designations from senior to all-ages, threatened to shutter parks all together or filed litigation against a city as in Windsor’s case.

Earlier this month, residents at one Petaluma park received notices of 100%-plus rent increases, triggering a process in which an arbitrator will determine whether ownership is receiving their right to a fair return.

“Of course you can’t ignore those kinds of potential impacts,” Coursey said. But, “this is about preservation of affordable housing and prevention of potential homelessness. Those things are more important to me than the pushback from the industry that we may see.”

Still, Coursey said he is open to input from park owners and that greater analysis must be done to determine the best way forward for Sonoma County.

“We’re at the very beginning of this,” he said.

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.