Sonoma County tallies up $18 million in damage from Glass fire, proclaims local emergency

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Friday set aside about $2.5 million to cover immediate response to the Glass fire while formally approving an emergency declaration initiated Monday by the county’s emergency services director.

The declaration makes the county eligible for state or federal disaster funds if they become available, and also permits mutual aid support from the state and other regional partners. The board voted 4-0 in favor, with Supervisor Shirlee Zane absent from the meeting.

"It’s a very important step, because it signals to the community and other levels of government that, indeed, we are declaring this as an emergency,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, the board chair. “It’s very important to track closely the wage and benefit cost of individuals at the county who are exclusively or in part spending their workdays on fire response, so we can get reimbursement by FEMA for this, and also the hard costs of the damages.”

The move follows a similar declaration by the city of Santa Rosa on Sunday, shortly after the Glass fire started and entered city limits. The City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to ratify that action.

The $2.5 million the county identified to cover the cost of its initial response comes out of a special fund the Board of Supervisors established just last month for economic uncertainties. The money was part of roughly $25 million pulled from the $149 million in settlement dollars the county recently received from PG&E stemming from the 2017 firestorm.

“It’s kind of ironic that PG&E dollars are going to combat another fire,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt. “But at least they’re sitting there in the economic uncertainty (fund), and are a real expenditure obviously that we have to have.”

The county also submitted to the state a preliminary damage estimate of public property from the Glass fire, at $18.2 million. The largest share of that tally comes from the Los Guilicos campus, where damage is estimated at more than $8 million. Another $6 million is tied to road repair, removal of hazardous trees and other county infrastructure, as well roughly $2.3 million in immediate response costs.

“We don’t yet know the cause of the fire, but it was potentially caused by utility lines, in which case we need to document very accurately those damages in anticipation of litigation and negotiation,” Gorin said.

Damage to county parkland was estimated at $1 million, between Hood Mountain Regional Park and Saddle Mountain Open Space Preserve. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park was also been scorched by flames.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors on Friday authorized the county’s Transportation & Public Works Department to pursue emergency contracts to begin removing hazardous trees, as well as repair damaged roads and other infrastructure from the most recent wildfire. The process is part of ensuring safety for residents as mandatory evacuations are lifted and they return to their spared homes.

