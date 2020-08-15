Sonoma County teachers, administrators discuss lessons learned from chaotic spring semester

The new school year is here, but the story is all too familiar. Children remain parked at home, many of them isolated, doing their lessons alone or with an older sibling two rooms away. Parents are hunting for child care, schools are working feverishly to get technology and course material into the hands of families.

Has anything even changed since the spring semester, when the sudden switch to remote learning was universally judged to have fallen short of the educational mission? Bill Halliday insists it has.

“Everything’s better,” said Halliday, the principal at Healdsburg High School. “This is certainly not what we want to be doing. But literally everything’s better. On March 13, it all changed at once. The plane was in the air, and we were trying to fix it as we flew.”

To extend Halliday’s analogy, the airplane is still under repair, and probably will be for weeks, or months. But a summer in the hangar ― a chance for teachers, administrators and parents to take a breath and reflect ― did some good.

“There seems to be some real anxiety,” said Matt O’Donnell, technology innovation specialist at the Sonoma County Office of Education. “But it’s tempered with a lot of resolve. I’m hearing, ‘It won’t be like spring, because …’”

Because schools have improved the flow of communication with families. Because more students have the devices they need to function. Because teachers have learned how to use those devices more efficiently. Because class schedules are better organized.

“I think in spring it was rough, because we just jumped in,” said Tiffani Mugurussa, who teaches kindergarten at John Reed School in Rohnert Park. “We had zero training whatsoever, and everyone scrambled. I know teachers in other districts who didn’t meet with their kids for two weeks after school restarted, because they were all being trained.”

Nhung Luong, a second grade teacher at J.X. Wilson School in Santa Rosa, can relate.

“I consider myself an average person of technological skills,” Luong said. “But it seemed overnight, I had to immerse myself in all sorts of technological skill-building. I was definitely out of my comfort zone.”

Educators aren’t blind to the desperation that lingers in their community. But they feel better equipped to confront it now.

Much of that optimism stems from the use of technology. Education advocates have long sounded alarms about the tech divide that gives wealthier students in stable households a huge advantage. The coronavirus pandemic exposed and widened that gap, as access to a decent laptop and internet connection became imperative for merely attending class.

As spring break turned into a spring semester with no campus access, the county education office, districts and individual schools mobilized to provide equipment to students. By mid-April, Santa Rosa City Schools, the largest district in the county, had spent $1.5 million on about 5,000 Google Chromebook laptops and 2,000 mobile hot spots.

It wasn’t enough. There was a general scarcity of laptops and hot spots in the early part of the pandemic, just as there was with toilet paper and sterile wipes. Many kids didn’t get the tools they needed to keep up.

The problem is by no means solved. Disadvantaged students still tend to use inferior devices, and families in rural areas of Sonoma County complain about a lack of broadband connectivity. But the gap has narrowed considerably, thanks in part to grants from the state of California and the county. Just Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $5 billion in funding to support distance learning.

O’Donnell said the supply chain has opened up, too.

As children have become better equipped, teachers have become more adept. It took some effort to get there.

The county set up a summer institute and held two sessions in late July and early August. “It was during their break, and we had over 300 teachers show up,” O’Donnell said.

Individual teachers supplemented that continuing education, signing up for conferences and online tutorials. Along the way, they got a better idea of what would work in their classrooms, and what was redundant or inefficient or not age-appropriate. As Sarah Lundy, the county’s director of teacher development, said, “There was a lot of separation of wheat from chaff.”

Caroline Gonsalves, a fifth grade teacher at John B. Riebli Elementary School in the Mark West area, offered an example. She had used Google Classroom last spring, as many schools did. The program offered a lot of information on screen at one time. Maybe too much. Gonsalves learned she could break it up by week, and even by day, and could schedule a post so that Monday’s assignment will appear at 8 a.m. that morning.