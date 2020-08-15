Subscribe

Sonoma County teachers, administrators discuss lessons learned from chaotic spring semester

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2020, 4:02PM
The new school year is here, but the story is all too familiar. Children remain parked at home, many of them isolated, doing their lessons alone or with an older sibling two rooms away. Parents are hunting for child care, schools are working feverishly to get technology and course material into the hands of families.

Has anything even changed since the spring semester, when the sudden switch to remote learning was universally judged to have fallen short of the educational mission? Bill Halliday insists it has.

“Everything’s better,” said Halliday, the principal at Healdsburg High School. “This is certainly not what we want to be doing. But literally everything’s better. On March 13, it all changed at once. The plane was in the air, and we were trying to fix it as we flew.”

To extend Halliday’s analogy, the airplane is still under repair, and probably will be for weeks, or months. But a summer in the hangar ― a chance for teachers, administrators and parents to take a breath and reflect ― did some good.

“There seems to be some real anxiety,” said Matt O’Donnell, technology innovation specialist at the Sonoma County Office of Education. “But it’s tempered with a lot of resolve. I’m hearing, ‘It won’t be like spring, because …’”

Because schools have improved the flow of communication with families. Because more students have the devices they need to function. Because teachers have learned how to use those devices more efficiently. Because class schedules are better organized.

“I think in spring it was rough, because we just jumped in,” said Tiffani Mugurussa, who teaches kindergarten at John Reed School in Rohnert Park. “We had zero training whatsoever, and everyone scrambled. I know teachers in other districts who didn’t meet with their kids for two weeks after school restarted, because they were all being trained.”

Nhung Luong, a second grade teacher at J.X. Wilson School in Santa Rosa, can relate.

“I consider myself an average person of technological skills,” Luong said. “But it seemed overnight, I had to immerse myself in all sorts of technological skill-building. I was definitely out of my comfort zone.”

Educators aren’t blind to the desperation that lingers in their community. But they feel better equipped to confront it now.

Much of that optimism stems from the use of technology. Education advocates have long sounded alarms about the tech divide that gives wealthier students in stable households a huge advantage. The coronavirus pandemic exposed and widened that gap, as access to a decent laptop and internet connection became imperative for merely attending class.

As spring break turned into a spring semester with no campus access, the county education office, districts and individual schools mobilized to provide equipment to students. By mid-April, Santa Rosa City Schools, the largest district in the county, had spent $1.5 million on about 5,000 Google Chromebook laptops and 2,000 mobile hot spots.

It wasn’t enough. There was a general scarcity of laptops and hot spots in the early part of the pandemic, just as there was with toilet paper and sterile wipes. Many kids didn’t get the tools they needed to keep up.

The problem is by no means solved. Disadvantaged students still tend to use inferior devices, and families in rural areas of Sonoma County complain about a lack of broadband connectivity. But the gap has narrowed considerably, thanks in part to grants from the state of California and the county. Just Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced more than $5 billion in funding to support distance learning.

O’Donnell said the supply chain has opened up, too.

As children have become better equipped, teachers have become more adept. It took some effort to get there.

The county set up a summer institute and held two sessions in late July and early August. “It was during their break, and we had over 300 teachers show up,” O’Donnell said.

Individual teachers supplemented that continuing education, signing up for conferences and online tutorials. Along the way, they got a better idea of what would work in their classrooms, and what was redundant or inefficient or not age-appropriate. As Sarah Lundy, the county’s director of teacher development, said, “There was a lot of separation of wheat from chaff.”

Caroline Gonsalves, a fifth grade teacher at John B. Riebli Elementary School in the Mark West area, offered an example. She had used Google Classroom last spring, as many schools did. The program offered a lot of information on screen at one time. Maybe too much. Gonsalves learned she could break it up by week, and even by day, and could schedule a post so that Monday’s assignment will appear at 8 a.m. that morning.

Gonsalves also was introduced to Google’s full range of icons and emojis. She could spruce up her pages, for instance adding a pencil image to her language arts assignments. “So visual learners will see that,” she said.

Mugurussa noted that her school used several platforms for class time last spring, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Canvas Conference, often to the frustration of parents. This fall John Reed has pared it down to Google Classroom.

The summer pause allowed educators time to reevaluate other facets of teaching, too. Many concluded the distance learning model didn’t lend itself to a traditional class schedule, or to a teacher’s typical apportionment of class time. Some have fine-tuned, such as Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, which enrolled each student in just three classes this fall.

One plea echoed over and over as schools reached out to parents. They wanted more communication. They didn’t need their kids’ education to be one more source of confusion during a period of turmoil.

Halliday said Healdsburg Unified School District held a series of Facebook Live events over the summer, calling them town halls. He plans to schedule five or six more during the school year, personalizing them for things like freshman orientation and Senior Parent Night. Riebli Elementary principal Emily Todd said her teachers will be having meetings twice a month with parents.

There’s another reason for renewed optimism this fall. Many teachers expressed relief that they are no longer bound to the “hold harmless” clause.

When the pandemic disrupted nearly every aspect of schooling in March, the California Department of Education gave districts the option of eliminating letter grades for the spring semester, and also eased requirements for average daily attendance, normally the basis of state school funding. There was little to force a detached student to log into Zoom lessons, and the kids knew it.

“I understand why they did it, especially for the population we have. We’re all in crisis mode,” said Caitlin Cameron, who teaches biology and life skills at Ridgway, Santa Rosa City Schools’ continuation high school. “But it made it challenging to have expectations. I’d sign on some days and there’d be four kids there. It really changed the dynamic of learning.”

Not everything is copacetic in education this fall. Teachers still worry whether all of their students will have a strong internet connection on a given day, and whether they are holding up mentally as the months of social isolation drag on.

There are aspects of the fall semester that are even more difficult than the spring. By the time families began to shelter in place in March, teachers had built strong relationships with their pupils. Now everyone is being introduced via a laptop screen, an especially hard transition for, say, kindergartners or high school freshmen.

All in all, though, teachers and administrators are feeling much better about the coming school year than the one they are trying hard to put behind them.

In fact, some believe lasting good might come out of one of the most intense educational upheavals in American history. They say the technological and organizational strides they are making, and the adaptability thrust upon them by the pandemic, will pay off even if a coronavirus vaccine should emerge in a few months.

As Gonsalves noted, her school, which is in the Mark West Union district, has repeatedly been impacted by fires and power outages the past few years. She believes Riebli will be more prepared to pivot quickly moving forward.

Perhaps there will be a deeper lesson learned, for everyone touched by the education system.

“Parents are needing to be so much more intimately involved right now,” Lundy said. “That has started a different kind of reckoning, about what is the role of public education. We realize there are things schools are providing that we took for granted.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

