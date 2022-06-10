Sonoma County temperatures expected to top 100 degrees on Friday

A heat wave expected to bring temperatures of up to 101 degrees to parts of Sonoma County on Friday won’t last long, according to the National Weather Service, with a cool down coming by Sunday.

The expected high temperatures prompted a Spare the Air alert from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for smog and a heat alert from Sonoma County, in addition to a heat advisory from the weather service.

The county and the weather service warned of high temperatures inland from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The hottest area in the county will be Santa Rosa, where temperatures could range from 99 to 101 degrees, said Brooke Bingaman, a weather service meteorologist.

Forecast highs for this afternoon. Heat Advisory in effect for inland portions of the Bay Area 11 am through 10 pm Friday. pic.twitter.com/ugJlTGnE9S — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2022

Santa Rosa officials announced that residents seeking to escape the heat can use the city’s Finley Community Center (2060 West College Ave.) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Steele Lane Community Center (415 Steele Lane) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Across Sonoma County, temperatures will be in the low to high 90s, with the exception of the coast, which will be in the 70s, she said.

“Extreme heat can pose dangers, but there are many things we can do to reduce heat-related problems,” said Sonoma County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Kismet Baldwin in a statement. “While summertime heat can be dangerous for anyone, including young, healthy people, those most at risk include older adults, young children and those with chronic medical conditions such as heart, breathing or lung conditions.”

The county offered tips on protection during very hot weather:

Never leave anyone in a parked car, including children and pets.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly or those with health conditions, to see if they need assistance.

Drink lots of water throughout the day.

Stay out of the sun as much as possible and in an air-conditioned building.

When possible, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Wear sunscreen, light-colored and lightweight clothing, and a ventilated hat.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District warned of unhealthy air and advised people to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

A #SparetheAir Alert is in effect today, June 10! Protect your health and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, when air pollution levels are highest. Visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs for more information. pic.twitter.com/wS0hPO9XyW — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) June 10, 2022

Temperatures will start to cool down Saturday, but come Sunday, there will be a notable cool down into the 70s for most of the region, according to the weather service.

“So relief is the way,” Bingaman said.

