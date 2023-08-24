Sonoma County temperatures heightened by lack of wind

As hot as it felt across the North Bay on Wednesday, the day’s temperatures were no where near high enough to break local records that were set nearly 100 years ago.

A lack of wind sent temperatures soaring into the mid-90s across the region. Even so, those highs were well shy of the record-setting triple-digit conditions that occurred on Aug. 23, 1931.

That was the day temperatures reached 102 degrees in Santa Rosa and 104 degrees in Napa, according to the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

“A lot of records in the Bay Area were set on that day,” meteorologist Brayden Murdoch said Wednesday afternoon.

He added late August is among this region’s hottest periods of the year and similar conditions occurred at this same time last year.

According to weather service records from Aug. 23, 2022, temperatures in Sonoma County and other parts of the North Bay also reached the mid-90s.

Forecasters, though, are predicting a cooling period is on tap for the rest of the week.

High temperatures should top out in the high 80s in Sonoma County on Thursday before dipping a bit on Friday to about 80 degrees.

It’s unlikely any high-temperature records will be broken in the foreseeable future, Murdoch said.

Sonoma County and other parts of the North Bay also are being hit by a wave of humidity, which is the only leftover component of Tropical Storm Hilary, which made landfall in Mexico this past weekend, pounding Baja California as a hurricane before decreasing intensity and moving on to Southern California, where it wreaked havoc before moving farther north and dissipating.

