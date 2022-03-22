Sonoma County temperatures near records this week. Here’s how hot it’s going to get

The first week of spring is bringing warm weather to Sonoma County, with high temperatures expected to edge up against records on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Santa Rosa, meteorologists are anticipating a high of 85 degrees on Tuesday and 83 on Wednesday. Those are expected to just miss the record highs — 86 for Tuesday’s date and 84 for Wednesday’s — which were both set in 1926.

High temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday should be 10 to 20 degrees above normal in many spots. Are you ready for the heat? Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Al8NjgSltY — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 22, 2022

The normal high is 68 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday’s dates, weather service data show.

Highs in the mid-80s are expected throughout most of Sonoma County’s interior valleys on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures potentially reaching into the high-80s in the far northern part of the county, according to weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

Along the Sonoma Coast, forecasters are expecting highs from the upper-60s to the mid-70s.

“By Thursday, we see afternoon temperatures drop back down into the mid-to-upper-70s across the interior and upper-50s to mid-60s near the coast,” Gass said. “That will continue into Friday as well.“

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.