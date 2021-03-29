Sonoma County to California officials: Send us more vaccine

Warning that coronavirus vaccine shipments to Sonoma County are scheduled to drop in the coming weeks, the Board of Supervisors called on state health officials Monday to increase the county’s supply of the vaccine.

“Significant resources have been directed to expanding our capacity to equitably distribute vaccines,” board chair Lynda Hopkins wrote in a letter to state officials released Monday. “It is disappointing that this effort has been met with a decreasing supply of vaccines for our community.”

Sonoma County’s allocation of vaccine doses has scarcely increased at all since February, a situation that seems unaffected by the move to a distribution system guided by the insurance company Blue Shield. Shipments are expected to decline in April, Hopkins said in the letter to California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly and Secretary of the Government Operations Agency Yolanda Richardson.

“Sonoma County’s allocations are projected to decrease over the next three weeks,” Hopkins wrote in the letter, which was dated Saturday. “As of late yesterday, we were notified that our allocation has been decreased to 12,890 doses next week and is projected to decrease even further the following two weeks.”

Sonoma County, in conjunction with hospitals, community health clinics and other providers with the ability to vaccinate, has built the capacity to put more than 40,000 doses into arms each week. The current supply of vaccine can’t come close to filling that pipeline.

One possible explanation of the recent local scarcity: California is reserving 40% of all vaccine doses for its most economically impacted ZIP codes, and none of those are in Sonoma County. Hopkins’ letter emphasizes that the county is striving to vaccinate its own underserved census tracts through targeted clinics.

“Sonoma County also has the highest number of homeless residents (2,745) and the highest per-capita homeless rate amongst the ‘Largely Urban Continuum of Care’s (CoC)’ in the nation,” she wrote. “A mobile vaccination clinic focusing on vaccinating homeless individuals was launched in Sonoma County as of this week. As the single-dose Janssen vaccine has been recommended by CDPH for groups that may have difficulty receiving a second dose, such as the unhoused, we should receive more Janssen vaccines in addition to our current allocations to reach this vulnerable population.”

The county hasn’t received any doses of that vaccine, also known as Johnson & Johnson, since the last day of February.

