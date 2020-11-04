Sonoma County to conduct nationwide search for new head of Open Space District

A leading candidate eyed to helm Sonoma County’s Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District on an interim basis has pulled her name from consideration as the county Board of Supervisors announced a nationwide search for the next general manager of taxpayer-supported district.

Caryl Hart, the county’s former Regional Parks director and a champion for open space protection on the state level, said she was withdrawing her name from consideration, given the unexpectedly lengthy process.

It was the latest turn in a closely watched process to find a successor for Bill Keene, who recently announced his resignation as general manager of the open space district after 11 years with the agency. Keene remains on the job, pending appointment of an interim manager. The 30-year-old district has about 29 employees and an annual budget of $55 million, drawn mostly from a countywide quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1990.

The choice of an interim steward has proven challenging given long-running tensions over how best to balance the kinds of properties the 30-year-old district chooses to pursue amid pressure from sometimes opposing political factions, including agricultural interests and advocates for recreational lands and public open space.

“This is a critical position for our county,” Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, chairwoman of the district’s board of directors, said in a written statement, “and it’s vital that we find the right person to guide our efforts to preserve our natural, scenic and working open space lands in Sonoma County.

“This is also an opportunity to take a fresh look at how we address the broad mission of the district collaboratively with our community,” she said.

The board decided a month ago to interview three people selected by county supervisors to interview for the interim post amid a vocal appeal from the Sonoma County Farm Bureau for a greater share of the district’s funds to be spent on working agricultural lands. That appeal sparked heated discussion around the county about political influence and transparency of any appointment.

Weeks later, supervisors, who serve as district directors, have yet to select an interim general manager, following candidate interviews that they first conducted, followed by interviews before panels of stakeholders appointed by the board. The three candidates included Hart, a former State Parks commissioner who sits on the state Coastal Commission, the current Deputy Regional Parks Director Melanie Parker and Andrea Krout, longtime district director for Supervisor David Rabbitt, according to sources familiar with the process.

Hart said in an interview Tuesday that she was no longer interested in the interim post.

“I really would love to help the county with the Open Space District, but I think at this point they need to focus on hiring a permanent replacement for Bill Keene,” she said.

Though officials excluded district staff members from the first round of interviews, internal candidates are now to be considered for the interim post, according to a county statement.

Gorin said in an interview she expected the search for a permanent manager to take four to six months. “There’s a lot of conversation that needs to happen countywide through the various stakeholder groups, including city partners,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.