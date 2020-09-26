Sonoma County to decide by Wednesday which schools’ waiver applications OK’d to reopen campuses

Approximately 15 schools or districts in Sonoma County have applied for waivers to resume classroom instruction for students, but county public health officials are not expected to announce whether any will be cleared to reopen until Wednesday.

Any approval would mark the first widespread return to campus for students since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shutter classes nearly overnight in mid-March for 68,000 students across the county.

Dr. Kismet Baldwin, deputy health officer for Sonoma County, said Friday she expected the county to determine by Wednesday which campuses among the 15 to 16 applicants will be allowed to reopen.

The county declined to release the names of the schools seeking a waiver to reopen. However, the majority are private schools, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington said.

The waivers apply only to transitional kindergarten through sixth grade classes and would allow a school to open for in-person instruction despite the county being in the “purple” tier, or most restrictive status, on the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

“There is definitely criteria that the team (is) looking for in the plan and proposal from each school. That is pretty much laid out by the state,” Baldwin said. “We are going by what the state has set, essentially.”

And the state must sign off on the waiver, too, Herrington said.

“It’s a two-part process,” he said. “The state just wants to make sure (public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase) has done her due diligence.”

A crucial piece to the approval is guaranteeing testing and contact tracing — something that some local education officials have said is too high a hurdle for schools already struggling under the weight of distance learning.

“You have to have protocols in place of how to screen your staff and a protocol in place of how to screen your students,” Herrington said.

Herrington suspects that many of the county’s 40 independent school districts may forego submitting a waiver and simply wait for the county to advance into the less-restrictive “red” tier, in which no waiver is necessary to bring students back on campus.

Yet even in the red tier, schools must still meet county and state guidelines for health and safety, including providing testing and contact tracing.

