Sonoma County to get light rain on Wednesday ahead of stronger storm next week

An incoming storm is set to deliver light rain to Sonoma County on Wednesday, and a stronger deluge is in the forecast next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s “weaker” storm is expected to arrive in the evening and fade early Thursday, said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson.

“There could be a few trailing showers even into sunrise (Thursday), but by mid to late morning, things should really clear out,” Peterson said.

The coastal hills are likely to get the most rain in Sonoma County, with up to an inch in the forecast.

Low-elevation areas are expected to get about 0.1 to 0.33 inch of rain. A quarter inch is predicted for Santa Rosa, according to the weather service.

Sonoma County is expected to dry out after Thursday morning until more rain arrives Monday or Tuesday, according to Peterson.

The storm early next week “has the potential to fall into that atmospheric river-type range,” Peterson said.

It’s predicted to bring eight to 10 times more rain than Wednesday’s storm. But Peterson said it won’t be nearly as powerful as the storm that lashed the Bay Area late last month and caused widespread flooding and power outages across Sonoma County amid record-breaking rainfall.

The North Bay hills could see 2 to 3 inches of rain early next week and the valleys could get 1.5 to 2 inches, according to early forecasts. Peterson described the strength of the predicted storm as “middle of the road.”

“But relatively speaking, compared to what we’ve seen the past two years, it’s still a good system,” he said.

Santa Rosa got 10.67 inches of rain last month, which was 647% of its normal amount for October, according to the weather service. Most of it fell on Oct. 24, when the city recorded 7.83 inches in 24 hours — the highest one-day total in recorded history.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department on Monday declared an end to the city’s wildfire season because of October’s rain.

The fire season, which included blazes as large as 50 acres, began May 17 in Santa Rosa. That was “much earlier than normal due to severe drought conditions locally, and throughout the state,” city officials said in an announcement.

Last month marked the first time since 2015 that the North Bay region made it through October without a major wildfire.

