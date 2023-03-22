Sonoma County will get a short break from the recent weeks of rainy weather as a cold front brings a dry spell and cooler than normal temperatures.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa said drier weather will return Wednesday night and into late Thursday as a quickly moving cold front from the northwest makes its way into the North Bay.

It will be mainly be a dry front but could produce an isolated shower Wednesday into late Thursday, he said.

“It will be colder than normal with temperatures as low as 10 degrees below normal,” Canepa said. “We’re looking at the potential of some frost and freeze but that’s something we’ll be looking into more closely as we get closer to the time frame.”

The dry spell follows an extended period of rain and flooding. In Tuesday’s storm, 1.38 inches of rainfall was recorded at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, Canepa said, and between 1.2 to 2.17 inches fell in southern central Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park.

Some locations around the county saw greater total rainfall Tuesday, like Los Alamos Road in Sonoma Valley, which received 2.05 inches of rain, Canepa noted. Willow Brook, at an elevation of 1,100 feet along the Sonoma Mountains, received 4.33 inches of rain by Wednesday morning and Washington Creek in Petaluma received 3.31 inches at an elevation of 1,400 feet.

Here's a preliminary look at peak wind gusts and rain amounts from our recent storm. Numerous reports of downed trees as winds gusted to over 60 mph in many areas! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lt8dsaBdAp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 22, 2023

Canepa said Friday morning into Sunday morning has the potential to be 10 degrees colder than what’s normal for this time of the year with the possibility of record lows across the North Bay.

He also said as the cold front comes in, winds could pick up to 30 miles an hour.

The weather service is also forecasting another bout of rain and wind to come through late Sunday evening and into Monday and Tuesday at the heels of colder temperatures.

