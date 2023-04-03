The county of Sonoma, health care providers and local organizations will provide free support, screenings and information during a health resource fair Saturday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitote Food Park, 635 Sebastopol Road, according to a news release from the county.

The county and community partners will provide information and resources on multiple health and safety issues, such as COVID-19, nutrition, diabetes, poison control and disaster preparedness.

Attendees will have access to free screenings, such random glucose tests and blood pressure readings, and help with signing up for Medi-Cal, Medicare and CalFresh.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services will distribute free COVID-19 at-home tests. COVID-19 vaccines will not be available, according to the release.

The fair will also feature activities for children, including an appearance by the Easter Bunny, book borrowing from Sonoma County Library's BiblioBus, origami instruction and giveaways by event sponsors.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in the release that as the county works to create more equitable health care access for the community “it is critical that we utilize the lessons learned during the pandemic and provide information and resources where they are most needed.”

“We encourage the public to participate in this educational and interactive experience where people can access valuable health care resources and have some fun in the process,“ she added in the release.

Participating community partners include:

Santa Rosa Community Health

Mujeres Unidas

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Partnership HealthPlan of California

Sutter Health

Kaiser Permanente

Providence Health & Services

Aliados Health

WIC

AAPI Coalition of Sonoma County

Japanese American Citizens League

Regional Pacific Islander Taskforce

UCSF Community Engagement

United Way, Santa Rosa Fire Department

Center for Wellbeing

Community Child Care Council (4Cs)

Roseland CBI

Social Advocates for Youth

