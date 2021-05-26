Sonoma County to hold drought town hall

Sonoma County leaders will host a virtual town hall about local efforts to tackle the drought on Thursday, June 3.

Sonoma Water and Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins along with Supervisor and Sonoma Water Agency Director James Gore will host the meeting.

The 6 p.m. town hall will focus on the drought and impacts on the Russian River and community.

Speakers will include representatives from Sonoma Water, State Regional Water Quality Control Board, Sonoma County Regional Parks and Sonoma County Environmental Health.

Participants will also discuss Sonoma Water’s petition to lower minimum in-stream flows in the Russian River to preserve water in Lake Sonoma. Sonoma Water is also asking for state approval to reduce pumping of Russian River water by 20%.

To read Sonoma Water’s water supply update and more about proposed changes, visit sonomawater.org/current-water-supply-levels.

If you’d like to attend the webinar, the Zoom link is: https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/91817502049?pwd=R3A4c1QyYk52eVNNT2swbktCUVZ3UT09 and passcode is 907125. It will also be broadcast live on Hopkins’ Facebook page.