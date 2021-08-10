Sonoma County to hold webinar addressing back-to-school concerns

Do you have questions about back-to-school season in Sonoma County?

The Sonoma County Office of Education will address concerns about the status of COVID-19 in the community and how local guidelines will affect schools at a Tuesday afternoon webinar.

The panel will include experts from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services as well as officials from the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The public may send questions in advance to communications@scoe.org.

Watch the 4 p.m. event at the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CountyofSonoma or on the county’s YouTube page.

A live Spanish translation will be available and a Spanish-language webinar will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. also on the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page.

If you are unable watch live, the webinars will be recorded and posted online. For more information, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov.