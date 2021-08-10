Subscribe

Sonoma County to hold webinar addressing back-to-school concerns

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 10, 2021, 3:06PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

Do you have questions about back-to-school season in Sonoma County?

The Sonoma County Office of Education will address concerns about the status of COVID-19 in the community and how local guidelines will affect schools at a Tuesday afternoon webinar.

The panel will include experts from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services as well as officials from the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The public may send questions in advance to communications@scoe.org.

Watch the 4 p.m. event at the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CountyofSonoma or on the county’s YouTube page.

A live Spanish translation will be available and a Spanish-language webinar will take place on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. also on the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page.

If you are unable watch live, the webinars will be recorded and posted online. For more information, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette