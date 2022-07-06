Sonoma County to host drought town hall Thursday

Sonoma County is hosting another in a series of virtual town hall meetings on the drought Thursday afternoon — this one featuring a look at the long-range forecast and the prospects for a fourth dry La Niña winter.

Lead National Weather Service forecaster Brooke Bingaman will be among the panelists and provide the latest outlook, a county spokesman said.

The town hall is the third one this year to help keep the public up-to-date on impacts and conservation efforts in what is now a third year of drought. The sessions are held on the first Thursday of each month.

In addition to the long-term forecast, the focus will also be on potential impacts of drought on Russian River water quality, recreation and Sonoma County regional parks.

West Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins will host the meeting, which will also will include Bingaman, Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker, and Lesley Choate, environmental health program manager for Sonoma County Health Services.

The 4 p.m. meeting will be on streamed live on Zoom and on Sonoma County’s Facebook page.

Spanish-language translation will be available on the county’s YouTube account.

Those who want to view the forum on Zoom or pose questions during the briefing must register in advance at bit.ly/3AyqP7y.

Questions may also be submitted in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.