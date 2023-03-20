Sonoma County will provide those experiencing homelessness with resources and opportunities to connect with local employers at a job and resource fair Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

The inaugural event, which is focused on helping those who are homeless or at risk of becoming so, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave.

Free lunches and snacks will be passed out as 47 local employers and service providers offer resources, such as support with housing and a resume clinic, according to a news release from the county.

Sunrise Rotary Club members will give away more than 150 $25 gift cards.

Military veterans at the fair can also seek help from Nation’s Finest, a Santa Rosa-based non-profit that provides support to veterans and their families.

The event is a collaborative effort between 14 community organizations and Sonoma County Job Link, a program of the county Human Services Department that helped 37 homeless residents get employed in the past two years, according to the release.

The organizations involved are:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Committee on the Shelterless

Community Support Network

Department of Rehabilitation

Goodwill Redwood Empire

HomeFirst Sonoma County

Homeless Outreach team Victim Services

Interfaith Shelter Network

Micah’s Hugs

Nation’s Finest

Petaluma Family Resource Center

SHARE Sonoma County

Sonoma Applied Village Services

SonomaWORKS

Supervisor Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, will speak at the event.

In 2021, Sonoma County’s annual point-in-time count identified 2,893 people experiencing homelessness, a 5% increase from the 2,745 individuals counted the year before. About 190 of these individuals were military veterans, who experience conditions such as post traumatic stress disorder that can increase their risk for experiencing homelessness.

