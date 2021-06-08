Sonoma County to host virtual meetings on fire season preparation

Sonoma County emergency officials are hosting two virtual briefings on how to prepare for fire season, according to a news release from the County of Sonoma.

The Zoom meetings will be livestreamed on the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. Wednesday in English and 5 p.m. Thursday in Spanish. Live interpretation also will be available on the County’s YouTube channel throughout both meetings.

The public is welcome to ask questions during the briefings, which will cover several topics, including this year’s fire outlook, emergency alerts and information channels, evacuation zones, emergency preparation and vegetation management.

Officials from the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, Cal Fire, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Healdsburg Fire Department are expected to attend the meeting.

Fire danger in Sonoma County this year is being worsened by a historic drought, and fuel conditions already are what they’d typically be in July, according to Cal Fire.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department declared the start of fire season on May 17 because of the severe drought.

“From power shut offs to rolling blackouts to heatwaves to wildfires, it could be a rough summer and fall for many of us in Sonoma County,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said in a news release. “The best thing we can do is to get ready for whatever the season throws at us.”