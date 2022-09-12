Sonoma County to host wildfire preparedness webinar

Sonoma County fire and emergency officials are hosting a livestreamed webinar Tuesday to update the public on current fire concerns.

The 4 p.m. meeting will focus on how residents can best prepare for a wildfire and address community questions.

Officials will be joined by Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore, Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols, Northern Sonoma County Fire Chief Marshall Turbeville and Misti Wood, community engagement liaison with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

The webinar will be available on the county’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3xhVALq. Spanish translation will be available on the county’s YouTube page at bit.ly/3RIuchN.

The county invites the public to submit questions to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org or in the comments section of the county’s Facebook page.