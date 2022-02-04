Sonoma County to let ban on large gatherings expire next week as COVID-19 cases drop

Amid a significant and ongoing decline in new COVID-19 infections, Sonoma County health officials said Friday they will allow the 30-day ban on large gatherings to expire on Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

The order, which took effect Jan. 12, bans indoor gatherings of 50 or more people and outdoor events of 100 or more people. Last week the ban was loosened to exempt certain participants of events and sports games, such as athletes, coaches, musicians, performers, and staff.

County public health officials said the bans can be safely lifted due to the improving pandemic landscape.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction, and there are clear signs that we are now past the peak of the winter surge in COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said in a statement.

Officials said that at the time the health order was issued that more than half the county’s positive cases were tied to large gatherings and that virus transmission had reached record levels. January saw infection rates reach 250 new cases per day per 100,000 people, compared to 126 new daily cases today, officials said.

Mase said the monthlong restriction on gatherings helped keep local hospitals from being overrun. The number of local hospital patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis did surpass that of last year’s winter surge.

Although the omicron variant produced less severe illness, the sheer number of infections among both patients and medical staff greatly strained local hospitals and other medical facilities.

