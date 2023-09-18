The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors announced Friday that at its next regular meeting, on Tuesday, only people attending in person will be allowed to speak.

Anyone can listen in via Legistar, Zoom or their phones. But the board will not be taking comment via Zoom.

The move comes after the last meetings of the supervisors and Santa Rosa City Schools board were disrupted by online hate speech.

“I and my board colleagues are committed to free speech and open public dialogue, but that does not include racist, antisemitic and personal attacks that only spread harm,” board Chair Chris Coursey said in a news release. “We stand against such behavior, and will not allow our public meetings to be hijacked with the clear intent to disseminate hateful, racist or blatantly offensive speech.”

The supervisors will accept public comment on Zoom at the special meeting scheduled to follow their regular session. The special meeting will address potential changes to the county’s Agriculture Access Verification Program, which governs workers’ access to farm properties during emergencies such as wildfires. Any comments unrelated to that topic will be cut off.