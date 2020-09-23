Sonoma County to name new Human Services director

Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton has promoted Angela Struckmann to director of human services, laying out a succession plan for current director Karen Fies, who is retiring after nearly 35 years with the county.

Struckmann is the department’s assistant director, and the Board of Supervisors will be asked to confirm Bratton’s appointment during its Oct. 6 meeting, according to a news release from the county administrator’s office.

“We are fortunate to have someone as experienced and as qualified as Angela take the helm of this department that impacts so many lives within the county,” Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin said in the release.

Struckmann is poised to take over the county’s largest department, with a budget of more than $350 million and more than 900 employees. She’ll succeed Fies, who started with the county in 1986, and has spent the past four years as the director, leading a department responsible for aid and social service programs.

The agency that has seen unprecedented demand for its services amid the pandemic and related recession, including spikes in demand for food assistance.

Struckmann brings considerable experience to the role, having spent a quarter century working within human service agencies and the nonprofit sector, according to the release. Her new salary is $203,828.

She joined the county in August 2018, overseeing the the Department of Human Services’ personnel and information technology divisions, as well as operations at the South County Center in Petaluma, according to the release.

“I am very honored to be appointed as the next human services director for Sonoma County,” Struckmann said in the release. “I look forward to leading the department in effectively serving our community and furthering our goals of protecting vulnerable children and adults, and promoting maximum independence and well-being for individuals and families especially during this challenging time.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.