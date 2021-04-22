Sonoma County to pay $3.8 million settlement in Ward lawsuit

Sonoma County has agreed to pay a record $3.8 million to the family of a Bloomfield man who died after a violent encounter with sheriff’s deputies in 2019.

The settlement of a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of David Ward was approved Tuesday by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in a closed session meeting, Sonoma County Chief Deputy County Counsel Josh Myers said.

It comes just under a year after Ward’s family sued the county, claiming Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies Charles Blount and Jason Little used excessive force against Ward during a Nov. 27, 2019, traffic stop that followed a high-speed chase through parts of west Sonoma County.

The deputies, who were investigating Ward’s report that his car had been stolen by an armed man, did not know Ward had recovered the vehicle and was driving it when they tried to pull the vehicle over.

During a traffic stop that followed the chase, Blount wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck and bashed his head into the side of the Honda Civic he drove in and Little fired his Taser twice at Ward after he did not follow commands to get out of the vehicle.

The settlement amount surpassed a record set in Dec. 2018, when county officials agreed to pay $3 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old Santa Rosa boy who was shot and killed in 2013 by a sheriff’s deputy who mistook his airsoft gun for an assault rifle.

“I think what that reflects is an increasing understanding by government officials that their employees are not immune from scrutiny from the public to the extend that they perhaps were,” said Izaak Schwaiger, the attorney representing Ward’s family.

“This is no longer at time that police officers receive the benefit of the doubt,” he added. “They’re treated like everyone else and I think the size of this settlement reflects that.”

The City of Sebastopol also paid $82,500 to Ward’s family in the settlement.

Sebastopol Police Officer Andrew Bauer, who also responded to the police chase and was present during the stop, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Both he and Little were accused of witnessing Blount use excessive against Ward failing to intervene despite a duty to do so.

This story will be updated.

