Sonoma County to stop paying memberships in politically influential groups

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 19, 2020, 8:26PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Sonoma County supervisors have endorsed ending the use of public money to cover employee and agency memberships in civic groups and professional organizations that are politically active.

The move would end a yearslong practice that has tapped taxpayer and ratepayer funds — amounting to thousands of dollars annually — to cover membership dues in outside groups for individual officials and public entities. Professional affiliations without clear political ties would not be affected.

The county spending came under scrutiny earlier this year in the wake of a controversy surrounding the Sonoma County Alliance, the county’s preeminent business networking and political advocacy group. It has a history of hefty spending on local campaigns and a long record of endorsements.

But insensitive comments earlier this summer by its then-board president over calls for police reform and racial justice set off a wave of individual and corporate departures from the group and a wider reckoning over what some said was a history of problems with diversity and inclusion.

Before then, the group listed many top local executives, including county officials, among its members. At the time, at least nine of those public officials, including the elected sheriff and district attorney, had their membership dues covered by public money, The Press Democrat revealed in July.

Several members of the county’s Board of Supervisors voiced shock over the revelations, saying they had not been aware of the expenditures, which they called an inappropriate use of public money.

The full board, weighing in on the matter for the first time two weeks ago as part of its budget hearings, unanimously ordered an end to the reimbursements. A related policy that would also come back to the board could reinstate public fees long waived for a cross section of community groups. The aim there also would be on entities with a clear political footprint.

“I’m supportive of not having public funds being used,” Supervisor James Gore said of publicly paid memberships in politically active groups.

Gore is a member of the Sonoma County Alliance but pays for his dues through campaign funds, which is legal.

“That was a surprise to all of us that that was going on,” he said of county spending on Alliance memberships brought to light by The Press Democrat.

The newspaper in late June sought spending records on memberships of top county officials in the Sonoma County Alliance, which was roiled in controversy at the time after written comments by the group’s then-president Doug Hilberman.

His inflammatory letter, posted on the Alliance’s website by its executive director, Brian Ling, questioned the cost and focus of protests tied to the Black Lives Matter movement, prompting near-immediate outcry over the organization’s message and makeup.

Within days, Hilberman, president of a Santa Rosa architecture firm, retracted his letter, apologized and resigned from his Alliance post. But the group was rocked as a growing number of corporate and individual members dropped out, among them health care giants Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health.

At that time, the group boasted a significant roster of private and public-sector officials as members, with annual dues starting at $250 and rising to nearly $1,500.

After Hilberman’s resignation, The Press Democrat inquired about county employees affiliated with the Alliance as a part of their job. The records returned by the county and separate inquiries by the newspaper showed at least 15 current officials were members, and that at least nine had their dues reimbursed through taxpayer or ratepayer funds, stretching back to at least 2014.

In addition to Sheriff Mark Essick and District Attorney Jill Ravitch, the reimbursements went to Erick Roeser, the county’s elected auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector; Tennis Wick, the director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and building department; Karlene Navarro, director of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach; Jon Stout, the Sonoma County Airport manager; Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds; Kate Kelly, spokeswoman and marketing director for Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier; and Misti Wood, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Two county agencies, Sonoma Water and the Economic Development Board, also appeared as members with dues paid for with public funds, records showed. Sonoma Clean Power, the county-chartered public utility supplier, was also a member, and its annual dues were covered by agency funds, according to Kelly, the spokeswoman. The agency and Kelly have since severed their affiliation with the group.

Other county officials who pulled out by July included Ravitch; Wick, the Permit Sonoma director; and Navarro, the independent law enforcement watchdog.

Other companies that cut ties included Redwood Credit Union and the North Bay Business Journal, which is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat.

In the wake of the controversy, the county policy set in motion by supervisors this month is likely to bar reimbursement of dues in the Sonoma County Alliance, as well as other politically active organizations, including local chambers of commerce and civic groups that make candidate endorsements, donate to campaigns or take stances on ballot measures.

Los Cien, the county’s largest Latino leadership group, which counts a number of top public officials as members, is also likely to be included in the prohibition of dues reimbursement.

Herman J. Hernandez, the group’s founder, declined to comment on the implications for Los Cien or the fallout for a wider range of civic organizations with political interests.

The county policy would not forestall public officials’ involvement in such groups, but would bar use of public money to cover the cost of membership.

Supervisor David Rabbitt acknowledged the problematic perception of public dollars going to groups that are politically active.

But he had concerns about simply cutting off all such affiliations, citing the work of agencies like the county’s Economic Development Board and others that Rabbitt said have a good argument for maintaining membership in outside groups.

“I do believe there may be circumstances where county staff would benefit to be included in discussions and presentations,” Rabbitt said in an email Tuesday. “With that said, I am good with the prohibition as it is difficult to know the future political aspirations of everyone.”

The county has yet to produce any comprehensive accounting of how much it has spent on behalf of employees or agencies to cover membership in outside groups.

The Press Democrat pressed for those numbers earlier this year, limiting its request to department heads in July, when Supervisor Susan Gorin, the board chair, said she instructed County Administrator Sheryl Bratton to provide a complete accounting of the public costs for Alliance memberships.

Neither that accounting, nor an estimate of the total cost of county-paid memberships was provided in the run-up to budget talks this month.

Gorin and other supervisors, however, did not balk at the missing information, and it is unclear whether the board is committed to making sure it becomes public.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said knowing the full scope of county spending would increase public transparency, but she and fellow supervisors each said more data wouldn’t have changed their decision to halt county spending on membership dues.

“It is hard to make a decision regarding a policy without data. But it’s not uncommon for politicians to do this when there is public pressure,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent.

The board has more work to do on a related policy involving use of public funds, having opted to revisit the fee waivers and event sponsorships the county provides annually to nonprofits and other outside groups, at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars.

The county has spent more than $80,000 on fee waivers and sponsorships since the start of 2019, according to the latest records. They included such events as blood drives, parades and the annual Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence free Christmas dinner at the Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building.

Most of the waivers go to small nonprofits. But occasionally, influential political groups benefit as well: In February, the Board of Supervisors waived a $1,500 fee for the county Farm Bureau’s use of the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

Zane, who has been endorsed by the Farm Bureau and was until late July a member of the Sonoma County Alliance, said it now makes sense to prohibit the spending of public money to benefit politically active organizations.

“We shouldn’t give fee waivers or pay for memberships with county funds to any group that’s got a political arm,” she said.

Hopkins, who was endorsed by both the Farm Bureau and Alliance, said it’s about differentiating Sonoma County from Washington, D.C.

“I think it’s appropriate to draw a line in the sand,” Hopkins said. “We’re seeing those lines blurred all of the time at the federal level. I would like to take a stand here at the local level.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.

