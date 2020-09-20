Sonoma County to stop paying memberships in politically influential groups

Sonoma County supervisors have endorsed ending the use of public money to cover employee and agency memberships in civic groups and professional organizations that are politically active.

The move would end a yearslong practice that has tapped taxpayer and ratepayer funds — amounting to thousands of dollars annually — to cover membership dues in outside groups for individual officials and public entities. Professional affiliations without clear political ties would not be affected.

The county spending came under scrutiny earlier this year in the wake of a controversy surrounding the Sonoma County Alliance, the county’s preeminent business networking and political advocacy group. It has a history of hefty spending on local campaigns and a long record of endorsements.

But insensitive comments earlier this summer by its then-board president over calls for police reform and racial justice set off a wave of individual and corporate departures from the group and a wider reckoning over what some said was a history of problems with diversity and inclusion.

Before then, the group listed many top local executives, including county officials, among its members. At the time, at least nine of those public officials, including the elected sheriff and district attorney, had their membership dues covered by public money, The Press Democrat revealed in July.

Several members of the county’s Board of Supervisors voiced shock over the revelations, saying they had not been aware of the expenditures, which they called an inappropriate use of public money.

The full board, weighing in on the matter for the first time two weeks ago as part of its budget hearings, unanimously ordered an end to the reimbursements. A related policy that would also come back to the board could reinstate public fees long waived for a cross section of community groups. The aim there also would be on entities with a clear political footprint.

“I’m supportive of not having public funds being used,” Supervisor James Gore said of publicly paid memberships in politically active groups.

Gore is a member of the Sonoma County Alliance but pays for his dues through campaign funds, which is legal.

“That was a surprise to all of us that that was going on,” he said of county spending on Alliance memberships brought to light by The Press Democrat.

The newspaper in late June sought spending records on memberships of top county officials in the Sonoma County Alliance, which was roiled in controversy at the time after written comments by the group’s then-president Doug Hilberman.

His inflammatory letter, posted on the Alliance’s website by its executive director, Brian Ling, questioned the cost and focus of protests tied to the Black Lives Matter movement, prompting near-immediate outcry over the organization’s message and makeup.

Within days, Hilberman, president of a Santa Rosa architecture firm, retracted his letter, apologized and resigned from his Alliance post. But the group was rocked as a growing number of corporate and individual members dropped out, among them health care giants Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health.

At that time, the group boasted a significant roster of private and public-sector officials as members, with annual dues starting at $250 and rising to nearly $1,500.

After Hilberman’s resignation, The Press Democrat inquired about county employees affiliated with the Alliance as a part of their job. The records returned by the county and separate inquiries by the newspaper showed at least 15 current officials were members, and that at least nine had their dues reimbursed through taxpayer or ratepayer funds, stretching back to at least 2014.

In addition to Sheriff Mark Essick and District Attorney Jill Ravitch, the reimbursements went to Erick Roeser, the county’s elected auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector; Tennis Wick, the director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and building department; Karlene Navarro, director of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach; Jon Stout, the Sonoma County Airport manager; Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds; Kate Kelly, spokeswoman and marketing director for Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier; and Misti Wood, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Two county agencies, Sonoma Water and the Economic Development Board, also appeared as members with dues paid for with public funds, records showed. Sonoma Clean Power, the county-chartered public utility supplier, was also a member, and its annual dues were covered by agency funds, according to Kelly, the spokeswoman. The agency and Kelly have since severed their affiliation with the group.